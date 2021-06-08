Post 21 baseball announces 14-game schedule

Coming off its winningest season in nine years and having increased its win total in each of coach Brent Rowe’s three seasons, the summer of 2021 might just be the summer of Post 21 in N.C. American Legion Area IV baseball play.

The club recently announced its regular-season schedule, which will be comprised of 14 games, two apiece against each other Area IV foe. That marks Post 21’s fewest regular-season contests since 2012.

Post 21’s start date has yet to be determined with McDowell entering the high school state playoffs next week and Patton still in the running for a postseason berth as well entering Tuesday night’s action.

The team was scheduled to open this Saturday at Caldwell County Post 29, then host Hickory Post 48 on Sunday, but both those games have been postponed and not yet rescheduled. A June 16 home game against Cleveland County Post 82 has also been postponed and will be played as part of a doubleheader in Shelby on June 25.

Post 21’s first schedule contest is now June 18 at Cherryville Post 100, and the home opener is June 21 against Maiden Post 240, though those dates could also still change. Other home contests are scheduled for June 23, June 26, June 27 and June 29.