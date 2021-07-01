Post 21 baseball drops 4th straight

CHERRYVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team’s woes at Cherryville Post 100’s Fraley Field continued Wednesday night, as the guests jumped to a 1-0 early lead with one of their staff aces on the mound but couldn’t hang on in a 3-1 N.C. Area IV Western Division loss.
Post 21 (6-7), which fell below .500 for the first time since a season-opening loss, suffered a season-worst fourth consecutive setback, all of which have been decided by one or two runs. Post 21 is now 2-6 in contests decided by two runs or fewer, having lost the last six of those in a row.
In its 13th game in 11 days near the completion of a warp-speed marathon that is the 2021 legion season, Post 21 dropped its 13th straight game at Cherryville dating back to the 2010 regular-season finale, though 11 of teams’ last 13 meetings have been decided by three runs or fewer.
Dusty Revis’ leadoff double got Post 21 started quickly on Wednesday, as he advanced to third base on the play thanks to an errant throw from the outfield. Two batters later, Three Young hit a sacrifice fly as Revis trotted in for a 1-0 edge.
But Post 21 could only add three more hits — singles by Chapel Matson, Ethan Hensley and Hunter Byerly — and a walk (drawn by Wes Smith) the rest of the way, yet still led halfway home before Cherryville scored a run apiece in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Cherryville committed the lone error of the night but outhit Post 21 by a 7-4 margin to take the win despite stranding seven base runners compared to Post 21’s five.
Matson got the ball and pitched all six innings, hitting two batters, walking three and yielding two earned runs in a quality start. He needed only 76 pitches and induced seven groundouts and seven flyouts.
Cherryville’s Noah Huss (7 IP, 6 K) kept Post 21 off-balance all night with a steady diet of curveballs in the 50-60 mph range while only occasionally sprinkling in his fastball.
Despite the loss and late-season swoon, Post 21 stands a good chance to open the postseason this weekend with homefield advantage as the West’s No. 4 seed for a second straight season. Post 21 was slated to host last-place Hickory Post 48 late Thursday, with rain in the schedule and Hickory hosting a doubleheader today on the regular-season’s final playing date.
A win assures Post 21 of the No. 4 seed. If Thursday’s game was rained out and not made up, Post 21 also sews up the spot by virtue of winning a tiebreaker against Maiden for seeding purposes.
