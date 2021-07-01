Post 21 baseball drops 4th straight

CHERRYVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team’s woes at Cherryville Post 100’s Fraley Field continued Wednesday night, as the guests jumped to a 1-0 early lead with one of their staff aces on the mound but couldn’t hang on in a 3-1 N.C. Area IV Western Division loss.

Post 21 (6-7), which fell below .500 for the first time since a season-opening loss, suffered a season-worst fourth consecutive setback, all of which have been decided by one or two runs. Post 21 is now 2-6 in contests decided by two runs or fewer, having lost the last six of those in a row.

In its 13th game in 11 days near the completion of a warp-speed marathon that is the 2021 legion season, Post 21 dropped its 13th straight game at Cherryville dating back to the 2010 regular-season finale, though 11 of teams’ last 13 meetings have been decided by three runs or fewer.

Dusty Revis’ leadoff double got Post 21 started quickly on Wednesday, as he advanced to third base on the play thanks to an errant throw from the outfield. Two batters later, Three Young hit a sacrifice fly as Revis trotted in for a 1-0 edge.