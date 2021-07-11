Post 21 baseball earns first advanced-round playoff win in 12 years

Young led Post 21 with two hits in Game 2, Matson also drew a walk and Mason Mozeley singled and was intentionally walked with a runner on first in the sixth.

There was good reason for the free pass after Mozeley’s bat provided the guests’ two biggest highlights in the opener. He doubled to the wall in right-center in the fourth as Post 21 — which led 2-0 early — regained a 6-5 lead, and he homered to right in seventh as Post 21 nearly rallied from 12-6 behind with three outs left to work with, Mozeley tallied six RBIs in Game 1. Mozeley was also 2 for 2 on the day in throwing out would-be base stealers.

Post 21 was also led offensively in the opener by Young (3 for 5, two runs, two RBIs), Revis (2 for 4, walk, double, two runs, RBI), Matson (single, two walks, two runs, RBI), Wes Smith (single, walk, RBI), Dyson (single, two runs) and Tristan Esquivel (single, two walks, two runs).

Brayson Buff (4 2/3 IP, 9 H, BB, 5 ER, 3 K) started the first game and yielded only two earned runs through four innings before Hunter Byerly (5 H, 4 ER, 2 K) notched the final five outs. A costly throwing error to first base after a strikeout in the third inning brought in two runs and moved the batter all the way to third base, leading to a third run in a play that seemed to go a long way toward the outcome.