Post 21 baseball earns first advanced-round playoff win in 12 years

MINT HILL — It wasn’t a perfect day, but Saturday’s end result still made it one that the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team had waited a dozen years for.
The timing was certainly fitting. It is, after all, the summer of ’21.
Western Division No. 4 seed Post 21 and East No. 1 Mint Hill Post 555 played an eventful doubleheader to open their best-of-five second-round Area IV playoff series, with Post 21 dropping a wild Game 1 by a 12-11 score at Independence High School before pitcher Chapel Matson was brilliant in leading the guests to a 4-0 Game 2 win.
After suffering second-round sweeps in 2010 and 2018, Post 21 (11-9) claimed its first advanced-round playoff win since 2009 and matched its highest win total in any season since ’10.
Matson tossed a one-hitter in the nightcap, walking two and facing four batters over the minimum while striking out six in a complete-game masterpiece.
“He’s been good for us, and tonight was the best start he’s had for us,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said. “And it couldn’t have come at a better time. One-hitter in the second round of the playoffs, it’s not going to get a whole lot better than that. He’s a gamer, I saw that at McDowell, he pitched best when it really got crunch time. I had a lot of confidence in him today.
“I don’t ever want to lose one — and you hate to see that when you score 11 — but the goal coming into the day was let’s win one. If we can split here with Dusty (Revis) on the mound going (Sunday for Game 3), you feel good about it, and then they’re coming right back here Monday.”
Game 2 was knotted 0-0 until the top of the sixth. Revis reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second base. After the second out, Three Young dumped one into shallow left to score Revis, and Young later scored on a wild pitch.
“He caught me with a changeup, and I was a little bit out front,” Young said, “but I just blooped it in for a single and that’s all we needed there to score a run.”
Carson Dyson (single) and Revis (walk, SB) added seventh-inning runs, with Matson’s single just inside the first-base line plating Revis. Matson then started and ended the bottom of the seventh with strikeouts to put an exclamation point on his mound effort.
“I was focused on throwing first-pitch strikes and getting ahead,” Matson said. “Everything felt good. Our bats came alive at the end. We just had to keep fighting.”
Matson provided Post 21’s fourth shutout of the season (after the club had five during the entire decade of the 2010s) and second of the playoffs.
Young added: “His stuff was as good as it’s been. Two-seamer was nasty, curveball was nasty. Watching it from centerfield was a treat. That two-seamer was moving from one side of the plate to the other. He pitched a heck of a game.”
Young led Post 21 with two hits in Game 2, Matson also drew a walk and Mason Mozeley singled and was intentionally walked with a runner on first in the sixth.
There was good reason for the free pass after Mozeley’s bat provided the guests’ two biggest highlights in the opener. He doubled to the wall in right-center in the fourth as Post 21 — which led 2-0 early — regained a 6-5 lead, and he homered to right in seventh as Post 21 nearly rallied from 12-6 behind with three outs left to work with, Mozeley tallied six RBIs in Game 1. Mozeley was also 2 for 2 on the day in throwing out would-be base stealers.
Post 21 was also led offensively in the opener by Young (3 for 5, two runs, two RBIs), Revis (2 for 4, walk, double, two runs, RBI), Matson (single, two walks, two runs, RBI), Wes Smith (single, walk, RBI), Dyson (single, two runs) and Tristan Esquivel (single, two walks, two runs).
Brayson Buff (4 2/3 IP, 9 H, BB, 5 ER, 3 K) started the first game and yielded only two earned runs through four innings before Hunter Byerly (5 H, 4 ER, 2 K) notched the final five outs. A costly throwing error to first base after a strikeout in the third inning brought in two runs and moved the batter all the way to third base, leading to a third run in a play that seemed to go a long way toward the outcome.
“We were a couple plays away (in Game 1), but you don’t ever know how the end of the game’s going to turn out (if something different happens earlier),” added Rowe, whose squad opened Game 1 with just nine available players and minus its normal cleanup hitter Ethan Hensley due to his knee injury Thursday to finish the first-round series.
“Still very proud of these guys. We’re always going to compete. I have no doubt when we show up, they’re going to have to beat us. You look at the first game, lose a couple leads and they get way ahead there and in the end, we’re one swing away from tying it up. And then the bounceback, to lose Game 1 that way and come back and take Game 2.”
Oddly, both Post 21 playoff losses to date have come by identical 12-11 scores, both in the Charlotte area. The opener dropped Post 21 to 2-8 this year in games decided by three runs or fewer. However, as it comes back home for the next two games, Post 21 sports a 7-2 record at Morganton’s Shuey Field this summer.
“We just have to take care of business at home,” Young added, “and we’ve been pretty successful this year at home so hopefully we can win two more and not have to come back down here.”
Game 5 (if needed) would be Tuesday night in Mint Hill.
