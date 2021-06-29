Post 21 baseball loses on Maiden walk-off (with video)

MAIDEN — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team lost in heartbreaking fashion at Maiden High School on Monday night after Austin Hoyle hit a walk-off single to secure a 5-4 victory for Maiden Post 240.

The loss is Post 21’s fourth of the season and first in three games, and drops its record to 6-4 overall with only four games left to play before the N.C. IV Area IV playoffs start Sunday.

Both teams struggled to get their bats going early, with Maiden finally breaking through to seize a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the sixth, when Post 21’s Brayson Buff drove in Ethan Hensley with a game-tying sacrifice fly. Michael Lewis kept the momentum going for the guests in the very next at-bat, laying a sacrifice bunt down to bring home Wes Smith for a 2-1 lead.

Post 21’s final run of the frame came after Damien Dula drove in Garren Bryant with a hard-hit RBI single, making the score 3-1.

But Maiden answered with a pair of runs to knot the score in the bottom of the frame thanks to three hits, an RBI groundout and a wild pitch.

Post 21 surged back ahead once more at 4-3 in the top of the seventh when Wes Smith laid down a perfect bunt to bring Three Young home.