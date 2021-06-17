Post 21 baseball set to open soon with jam-packed schedule

The lack of a 2020 season gives Post 21 an oddity, at least of late. Many of the players Rowe started with in 2017 were still playing on the most recent team in 2019.

This time around, only three Post 21 players have senior legion experience: Wes Smith, Garren Bryant and Mason Mozeley, all from Freedom.

“We kind of hit the reset button,” Rowe said. “We have a lot of new blood coming in, but that makes it fun. Coming off the COVID year last year, we’re having to build some momentum, and I think we’ve done that. We’ve got good numbers and quality players coming in from the majority of the high schools. Those guys coming in from McDowell will have playoff experience coming off a good year.”

In addition to the returners, Rowe expects his roster to be comprised of: Freedom’s Damien Dula, Tristan Esquivel, Carson Dyson and Daniel Stevenson; Patton’s Brayson Buff, Christian White and Peyton Smith; and McDowell’s Three Young, Ethan Hensley, Dusty Revis, Chapel Matson, Ethan Hamm, Michael Lewis, Hunter Byerly and Ben Barnes.

Smith had elbow surgery this week and won’t be able to play this summer.