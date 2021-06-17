Post 21 baseball set to open soon with jam-packed schedule

Usually this time of year, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team is coming off its 10-day midseason break and preparing to face the second half of its schedule, a jam-packed grind with nearly a game a day for around 10 days to cap the regular season.
This year, the grind starts from day one. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out when day one will be for Post 21.
The pandemic-altered high school calendar in North Carolina pushed baseball back even further, and with McDowell still in the 4A state playoffs with a second-round game late Thursday, it’s still unclear when Post 21 will be able to open the season.
For now, Post 21 has its 14-game N.C. Area IV Western Division schedule spread out over just 14 days, with two doubleheaders and two off days. That timeline could be condensed further.
The local club already had its June 12, June 13 and June 16 games postponed but could open tonight at Cherryville Post 100 if McDowell loses. If McDowell wins, it’s again a waiting game for Post 21. McDowell would play in round three on Saturday, and another Titans win would also likely mean the postponement of Sunday’s scheduled game at Asheville Post 70.
“It’ll be a grind, but that’s legion ball,” said Post 21 head coach Brent Rowe, who enters his fourth season with the team.
The lack of a 2020 season gives Post 21 an oddity, at least of late. Many of the players Rowe started with in 2017 were still playing on the most recent team in 2019.
This time around, only three Post 21 players have senior legion experience: Wes Smith, Garren Bryant and Mason Mozeley, all from Freedom.
“We kind of hit the reset button,” Rowe said. “We have a lot of new blood coming in, but that makes it fun. Coming off the COVID year last year, we’re having to build some momentum, and I think we’ve done that. We’ve got good numbers and quality players coming in from the majority of the high schools. Those guys coming in from McDowell will have playoff experience coming off a good year.”
In addition to the returners, Rowe expects his roster to be comprised of: Freedom’s Damien Dula, Tristan Esquivel, Carson Dyson and Daniel Stevenson; Patton’s Brayson Buff, Christian White and Peyton Smith; and McDowell’s Three Young, Ethan Hensley, Dusty Revis, Chapel Matson, Ethan Hamm, Michael Lewis, Hunter Byerly and Ben Barnes.
Smith had elbow surgery this week and won’t be able to play this summer.
“He’s a guy that could have solidified what I think could be our overall best pitching staff since I’ve been here,” Rowe said. “I think we’ll be fine without him, but you know, in legion you can never have enough arms. But I’m glad we got Peyton out to be part of the team even if he can’t play. If you want to be around the sport and support your teammates even when you can’t play yourself, that says a lot about you.”
Rowe said Buff, White, Revis, Matson and Mozeley (when not catching) all figure to start games from the mound.
“Obviously, we’ll need several more guys to pitch with the schedule we’re going to have,” he added. “And that schedule’s just getting busier and busier. If you can throw and get us some outs, you’re going to have the opportunity to pitch, whether it’s in a game we’re up big or down big or if it’s a 1-0 game and our starter hits his pitch count.”
Post 21’s division setup has changed some, with Taylorsville, Henderson and Burnsville not fielding teams this year and both Maiden and Cleveland County, host of the American Legion World Series, moving over from the East. That gives the division eight teams, and they’ll all make the area playoffs, which start in early July.
“From what I’ve heard, and you don’t really know until everybody gets their full turnout, Cherryville is going to be as strong as they’ve been in years,” Rowe said. “You’re always to get a good team out of Caldwell. There’s a good tradition there and always pretty high expectation.
“Asheville is always extremely talented and should be solid. Rutherford’s always strong. I think it’ll be the same as every year. No matter who you play, if you don’t show up every night, you’ll get beat.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.