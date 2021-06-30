Post 21 baseball suffers home sweep vs. Rutherford, back at .500 (with video)

Earlier this season, the Burke County Post 21 and Rutherford County Post 423 American Legion baseball teams couldn’t figure out when they’d be able to play each other, both dealing with feeder high school squads making long state playoff runs.

In a twice rescheduled home doubleheader Tuesday night at Shuey Field, Post 21 simply couldn’t figure out Rutherford, falling by scores of 4-2 and 10-9 in the teams’ N.C. Area IV Western Division matchups.

The losses grew Post 21’s season-worst streak to three over two days, all by two runs or fewer — Post 21 hasn’t lost by more than four runs this season — including two in walk-off fashion. It dropped Post 21 (6-6) back to .500 for the first time since the season’s third day as the club fell to 1-5 in its last six games against Rutherford (and 0-4 head-to-head at home in that span).

Game two marked the fourth time in the last eight games that Post 21 scored eight or more runs, but Rutherford’s 10 doubled the most runs Post 21 had allowed in a game all year. It was the most runs Post 21 has posted in a seven-inning defeat since legion went away from nine-inning contests prior to the 2018 season, also nearly marking the club’s largest comeback win since the 2019 playoff opener against Lincoln as the hosts came back from 8-1 down Tuesday to tie the game late.