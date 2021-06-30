Post 21 baseball suffers home sweep vs. Rutherford, back at .500

Earlier this season, the Burke County Post 21 and Rutherford County Post 423 American Legion baseball teams couldn’t figure out when they’d be able to play each other, both dealing with feeder high school squads making long state playoff runs.
In a twice rescheduled home doubleheader Tuesday night at Shuey Field, Post 21 simply couldn’t figure out Rutherford, falling by scores of 4-2 and 10-9 in the teams’ N.C. Area IV Western Division matchups.
The losses grew Post 21’s season-worst streak to three over two days, all by two runs or fewer — Post 21 hasn’t lost by more than four runs this season — including two in walk-off fashion. It dropped Post 21 (6-6) back to .500 for the first time since the season’s third day as the club fell to 1-5 in its last six games against Rutherford (and 0-4 head-to-head at home in that span).
Game two marked the fourth time in the last eight games that Post 21 scored eight or more runs, but Rutherford’s 10 doubled the most runs Post 21 had allowed in a game all year. It was the most runs Post 21 has posted in a seven-inning defeat since legion went away from nine-inning contests prior to the 2018 season, also nearly marking the club’s largest comeback win since the 2019 playoff opener against Lincoln as the hosts came back from 8-1 down Tuesday to tie the game late.
The rally in the nightcap started with a five-spot in the top of the fourth as Post 21 served as the guest on the scoreboard. With one out, Wes Smith and Michael Lewis singled in succession before Damien Dula was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Carson Dyson then singled in Smith, before Dusty Revis singled in Lewis and Dula.
Dyson and Revis also scored on a Three Young walk and Ethan Hensley groundout, respectively.
Back-to-back doubles by Young and Hensley in the sixth then made it a one-run game. After Rutherford countered with a run for a 9-7 edge headed to the seventh, a Carson Dyson single to right sparked a two-out Post 21 rally. Revis reached via error as Smith scored, and Matson doubled to left as Dyson raced home to knot the game.
But Post 21 only notched one out in the bottom of the frame, with two walks and a single to left completing the Rutherford sweep.
Smith (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 3 K) kept Post 21 in the contest after three pitchers (Garren Bryant, Brayson Buff, Hensley) combined to give Post 21 just three innings to open the game, allowing a combined seven hits, six walks and eight earned runs with one strikeout.
Dyson’s three hits paced Post 21, while Revis (two runs, two RBIs, SB) and Young (walk, two RBIs) added two apiece.
In the opener, Post 21 left the bases loaded twice, including in the bottom of the seventh to end the game. Rutherford scored once in the first, twice in the second and once in the fifth before Post 21 got runs from Young and Hensley on RBIs by Smith and Lewis in the sixth.
Matson and Hensley both finished with a team-high two hits, and Buff notched a double to the left-center gap for the team’s lone extra-base hit.
Daniel Stevenson started on the mound and got better as the game went along, finishing six innings while allowing six hits, four walks and four earned runs with three strikeouts before Buff allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh.
Post 21 visited Cherryville Post 100 late Wednesday and hosts Hickory Post 48 today at 7 p.m. at Shuey in its regular-season finale, eyeing a season sweep of both teams which would mean a second straight above-.500 regular season and likely homefield advantage to open the first round of the Area IV playoffs on Sunday.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.