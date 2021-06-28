Post 21 bats clobber ball in 13-4 win over Asheville

A punishing performance at the plate kept the scoring positions and scoreboard lightbulbs hot at Morganton’s Shuey Field late Sunday.
And luckily for the home crowd, it was the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team delivering that discipline in a key N.C. Area IV West win over Asheville Post 70, 13-4, that kept the hosts in the conversation in the division’s top three of the standings.
The victory served as a little revenge, as well, as the Cardinals topped Burke by a 3-1 margin in the season-opener on June 20 in Asheville.
Of Post 21’s 15 total hits late Sunday, five were of the extra-base variety as Burke broke open a 1-1 game with seven runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to reach its highest offensive output of the season and move to 6-3 in the condensed schedule.
“That doesn’t happen every night. It just doesn’t. But we’re capable of swinging the bats at a higher level than what we’ve been swinging it,” said Post 21 coach Brent Rowe. “Tonight, we obviously did.”
The top of the order seemed right at home as leadoff Dusty Revis went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Chapel Matson went 3 for 5 with a double, a three-RBI triple in the fourth, four total RBIs and two runs to finish a home run shy of the cycle in the No. 2 slot.
“It was big,” Matson said. “We get ready to swing first pitch. We get ready to be on time. Everybody was swinging really good. We’re happy with the win.”
Further down the order, Wes Smith was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Ethan Hensley was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs; Mason Mozeley had a double, an RBI and a run scored; Michael Lewis had a two-RBIs single and a run; Three Young batted in a pair of runs; and Damien Dula had an RBI single.
“There was a stretch there late in the game where it seemed like it was double after double or triple,” Rowe said. “When you’ve got a guy on second now instead of first, your chance of scoring goes up tremendously. There’s some guys down at the bottom of the order who got some hits tonight who haven’t been swinging it how they want to. They came through in big spots — I think of Wes Smith and Michael Lewis who came up in big-time spots and had hits when the game was close.”
The offensive explosion was a nice complement to Hunter Byerly’s first Legion start after a handful of effective relief appearances. He went 4 2/3 innings with five hits, two walks and two earned runs on his tally.
“Hunter didn’t have his best stuff, to be honest with you,” Rowe said. “He wasn’t as good today as far as his pitches and his command as he’s been about every other outing. But he battled. It was gutsy, especially for a young pitcher. That’s really Hunter’s first ‘varsity’ start. He played JV ball most of the time for McDowell and got pulled up in the playoffs, but never started a game in the playoffs.
“So, for a young guy to realize early on, ‘Hey, I don’t have my best stuff, but I’ve still got to compete and battle,’ it was gutsy. I’ve seen nothing but guts out of him. He earned the start today and did well. Then, we kind of waited for the offense to come along.”
Brayson Buff came on in relief and tossed the final 1 1/3 innings. He scattered three hits, three strikeouts, a walk and two earned runs to finish it out.
Post 21 will stay busy in the coming days. That started with another home contest versus Maiden Post 240 late Monday and continues with a trip to Rutherford County Post 423 today, a doubleheader at Caldwell Post 29 on Wednesday and the regular season finale at Hickory Post 48 on Thursday.
The N.C. Area IV playoffs are scheduled to start this coming Sunday.