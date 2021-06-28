Post 21 bats clobber ball in 13-4 win over Asheville

“It was big,” Matson said. “We get ready to swing first pitch. We get ready to be on time. Everybody was swinging really good. We’re happy with the win.”

Further down the order, Wes Smith was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Ethan Hensley was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs; Mason Mozeley had a double, an RBI and a run scored; Michael Lewis had a two-RBIs single and a run; Three Young batted in a pair of runs; and Damien Dula had an RBI single.

“There was a stretch there late in the game where it seemed like it was double after double or triple,” Rowe said. “When you’ve got a guy on second now instead of first, your chance of scoring goes up tremendously. There’s some guys down at the bottom of the order who got some hits tonight who haven’t been swinging it how they want to. They came through in big spots — I think of Wes Smith and Michael Lewis who came up in big-time spots and had hits when the game was close.”

The offensive explosion was a nice complement to Hunter Byerly’s first Legion start after a handful of effective relief appearances. He went 4 2/3 innings with five hits, two walks and two earned runs on his tally.