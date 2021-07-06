Post 21 blows 8-run lead, drops Game 2

Post 21 squandered a quality start from Chapel Matson (5 IP, 8 H, BB, 3 ER, 2 K), the co-conference pitcher of the year this spring at McDowell High who has yet to earn a winning decision with the legion club.

Reliever Hunter Byerly (1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 ER) struggled to find the strike zone and was hurt by fielding blunders behind him as well, as Post 21 committed all three of its errors on the night in Pineville’s big sixth inning. Pineville committed five errors in the victory (four of which came in the first four innings) but outhit the guests 13-11.

Mozeley (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 ER, 2 K), one of Sunday’s Game 1 heroes, got Post 21 out of trouble in the sixth, then struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh, nearly closing things out for what would have been an overwhelming 2-0 series lead that was simply not meant to be.

Post 21 scored four first-inning runs and added two apiece in the second and third to jump to an 8-1 lead off Pineville pitcher Peter Gullo (3 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 4 K), who made up for his shaky start by going 3 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs, including the game-winner.

Post 21 tacked on its final three runs in the sixth.