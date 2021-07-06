Post 21 blows 8-run lead, drops Game 2

CHARLOTTE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team led host Pineville Post 337 by an 11-3 margin entering the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night at Ardrey Kell High School.
Post 21 had outscored Pineville 18-3 over 12 innings spanning two nights and had allowed just seven runs over the last 25 innings at that point, but allowed seven runs in the sixth, then two more in the seventh — after recording two consecutive outs to start the frame — to drop Game 2 in the teams’ N.C. Area IV best-of-five first-round playoff series in gut-wrenching fashion, 12-11.
The teams met again late Tuesday at Morganton’s Shuey Field for Game 3, with Game 4 today at 7 p.m. back at Ardrey Kell. Game 5 (if necessary) will be Thursday at Shuey at 6 p.m.
Post 21 was a strike away from getting out of the seventh without allowing a base runner, let alone two runs. But reliever Mason Mozeley barely missed what was easily the smallest strike zone that Western Division No. 4 seed Post 21 (8-8) has seen all year on a 2-2 offering, then allowed a double to the left-center gap.
East No. 5 Pineville (5-6) followed with a walk and an RBI infield single on a close play after a headfirst slide into the bag, then plated the winning run after the second passed ball in the half-inning.
It was the most runs allowed in a game all year by Post 21, which left the bases loaded with one out in the second and with two outs in the sixth to compound the misery.
Post 21 squandered a quality start from Chapel Matson (5 IP, 8 H, BB, 3 ER, 2 K), the co-conference pitcher of the year this spring at McDowell High who has yet to earn a winning decision with the legion club.
Reliever Hunter Byerly (1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 ER) struggled to find the strike zone and was hurt by fielding blunders behind him as well, as Post 21 committed all three of its errors on the night in Pineville’s big sixth inning. Pineville committed five errors in the victory (four of which came in the first four innings) but outhit the guests 13-11.
Mozeley (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 ER, 2 K), one of Sunday’s Game 1 heroes, got Post 21 out of trouble in the sixth, then struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh, nearly closing things out for what would have been an overwhelming 2-0 series lead that was simply not meant to be.
Post 21 scored four first-inning runs and added two apiece in the second and third to jump to an 8-1 lead off Pineville pitcher Peter Gullo (3 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 4 K), who made up for his shaky start by going 3 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs, including the game-winner.
Post 21 tacked on its final three runs in the sixth.
Post 21 was led at the plate by Dusty Revis (3 for 5, double, HR, two runs, three RBIs), cleanup hitter Ethan Hensley (2 for 5, two runs, two RBIs) and Mozeley (1 for 2, two walks, two runs, RBI), who reached base after all five plate appearances.
Matson walked three times and scored a run, Brayson Buff singled twice and scored a run and Three Young singled, scored once and added an RBI. Wes Smith and Tristan Esquivel recorded an infield single apiece and both scored a run and Byerly added an RBI single. Michael Lewis hit a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and reached via two-out error in the first as two runs scored.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.