Post 21 Clontz junior softball team splits with McDowell (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 Clontz Junior team took to the field at Catawba Meadows Park on Wednesday to play an N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball twinbill with border rival McDowell Post 56.

It became a tale of two games, as Burke (3-11) scorched its way to a quick 9-1 run-rule triumph in game one only for the bats to be silenced in the nightcap in a 5-1 loss.

McDowell struck first in the opener to lead 1-0, but Post 21’s response resounded. Lani Campbell scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning to put Burke on the board.

Abigail Carpenter then drove in Danielle Robinson three batters later, but the big blow in the inning was a rope off the bat of Marleigh Carswell that rolled all the way to the wall for an inside-the-park grand slam and accounted for four of Carswell's whopping six RBIs in the win, which was condensed to four innings.

McDowell hurler Layla Presnell took the circle in game two and dominated from the start, striking out six of the first nine Burke batters. McDowell backed her up with three runs to work with in the top of the second and tacked on two in the fifth, giving Post 21 a tough 5-0 hole to try and climb out of in its last at-bat.