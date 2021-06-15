Post 21 Clontz splits road twinbill

HENRIETTA — The Burke County Post 21 Clontz junior team dropped a 3-0 pitchers’ duel in game one of Monday night’s American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball doubleheader vs. Rutherford Post 423 at Chase High but showed grit and fortitude to hold off a furious Rutherford rally and earn a split with an 11-10 victory in the nightcap.
“I’m really proud of the team,” Burke assistant coach Todd Shuping said. “We showed that even with only nine players, we are a tough team. It was great to get the win, but it was even better for us to play for and represent a great organization like the American Legion.”
GAME 1
Post 21’s Rumi Campbell reached on a hit in the top of the first, but Marleigh Carswell lined into a 6-3 double play to end the half-inning. Rutherford then manufactured a run in the bottom half.
From that point, both pitchers settled in to a groove. Burke’s Carswell worked a perfect second inning while Myra Beaver pitched around a single and a hit batter.
A second Post 21 error of the contest led to a pair of Rutherford runs in the third before the guests mounted a threat in the top of the fourth. Carswell led off by reaching on an error. One out later, Ellie Shuping singled to bring the tying run to the dish. Tristan Juarez followed with what looked to be a RBI single, but Rutherford’s Montanna Honeycutt fired a strike of an outfield assist that left Rutherford in front 3-0.
Burke (2-6) also put a pair of runners on in the fifth but could not push a run across, ending the opener with a pair of groundouts to seal the 3-0 outcome.
GAME 2
Alex Maines led off game two with a single and scored on a RBI hit from Carswell. Lani Campbell followed with a sacrifice fly, and Shuping made the score 3-0 in favor of Burke with a single.
Rutherford came right back in the bottom half to make the score 3-2.
Rumi Campbell got one of those runs back in the second with a RBI double, and Shuping restored the three-run lead with a single. The hits just kept on coming for Post 21 and by the time dust settled, Burke had batted around and led 8-2.
Rutherford refused to go quietly, however trimming the margin to 8-5 on its next at-bat.
The slugfest continued in the third as Carswell drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 9-5 before Rutherford matched Burke with a run for a 9-6 score after three.
After a shutdown inning, Rutherford brought the tying run to the plate in the fourth with no outs with no outs. Rutherford played runs via a wild pitch and RBI groundout before Burke could escape with a 9-8 lead headed to the fifth.
Post 21 then loaded the bases with no outs. Rumi Campbell came through with a big two-run single to increase the lead to 11-8. Carswell re-entered the pitcher’s circle in the bottom half and gave up a pair of unearned runs but got the rare distinction of saving the game for herself while also earning the win, stranding the tying run on third as the guests held on by a run.
Post 21 Clontz next visits Shelby Post 82 today.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.