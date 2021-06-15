Post 21 Clontz splits road twinbill

Burke (2-6) also put a pair of runners on in the fifth but could not push a run across, ending the opener with a pair of groundouts to seal the 3-0 outcome.

GAME 2

Alex Maines led off game two with a single and scored on a RBI hit from Carswell. Lani Campbell followed with a sacrifice fly, and Shuping made the score 3-0 in favor of Burke with a single.

Rutherford came right back in the bottom half to make the score 3-2.

Rumi Campbell got one of those runs back in the second with a RBI double, and Shuping restored the three-run lead with a single. The hits just kept on coming for Post 21 and by the time dust settled, Burke had batted around and led 8-2.

Rutherford refused to go quietly, however trimming the margin to 8-5 on its next at-bat.

The slugfest continued in the third as Carswell drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 9-5 before Rutherford matched Burke with a run for a 9-6 score after three.

After a shutdown inning, Rutherford brought the tying run to the plate in the fourth with no outs with no outs. Rutherford played runs via a wild pitch and RBI groundout before Burke could escape with a 9-8 lead headed to the fifth.