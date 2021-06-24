Post 21 Clontz splits with Hickory (with video)

Junior American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball was in action Wednesday night at Catawba Meadows Park, with the Burke County Post 21 Clontz team taking on Hickory Post 48 in a doubleheader.
Burke lost a mistake-prone opener, 13-7, despite leading by as many as three runs at one point but would rally to take game two in shutout fashion, 8-0 in four innings.
Already up 2-1 in the first game, a two-run double by Kadence Ward in the bottom of the second made it 4-1 in favor of Burke. Hickory got a run back in the third, though, then put a three-spot on the board in the fourth due to untimely walks and throwing errors by Burke to jump ahead 5-4.
Lani Campbell crushed a double in the bottom of the fourth to drive in two and give Burke the lead back at 6-5.
Hickory then evened it back up in the fifth and final frame on a passed ball, but the big blow was a three-run double by Zalee Brown that ultimately capped an eight-run inning as the guests pulled away late.
Game two was a different story altogether. Burke was on the base paths early and often, putting the pressure on Hickory pitchers. Kara Redwine scored the first run on a throwing error before Tristan Juarez singled home Marleigh Carswell to give Burke a 2-0 lead after one.
Two straight errors and a single by Joelie Pinto loaded the bases with nobody out to start the bottom of the second as the lineup turned over, allowing leadoff hitter Alex Maines to cash in with a two-run double. Burke would add one more run in the inning on an error and lead 5-0 after two.
Carswell drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth that brought home Abigail Carpenter, and Campbell roped what turned out to be a walk-off two-run single to make it 8-0 as the game was called after four innings.
Burke is back in action June 30 at home against McDowell Post 56.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.