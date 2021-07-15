Post 21 Clontz swept by Shelby to end regular season (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 Clontz Junior team was mercy-ruled by visiting Shelby Post 82 late Wednesday in both games of an American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball doubleheader that spanned approximately four hours.

Post 21 (3-15) fell to the tune of 15-0 in game one followed by a 16-7 defeat in game two, with both contests hosted by Catawba Meadows Park lasting only four innings.

In all, the hosts allowed 18 hits while walking 24 batters, resulting in Post 21 consistently finding itself in jams and creating big innings for Shelby.

Shelby sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning of game one, scoring seven runs before Burke’s Marleigh Carswell was put in to stop the bleeding. Carswell did just that, striking out four of the next five batters and pitching one of only two shutout innings on the night with a scoreless top of the second.

Post 82 put the game away with a half-dozen more runs in the fourth.

Burke was much more competitive in game two, getting down 5-0 right away but scoring once in the bottom of the first with Carswell touching home plate on a wild pitch after reaching on an error. Burke then tacked on five more runs in the next inning, with Carswell coming up with the big blow, a two-run double to score Alex Maines and Cassidy Taylor.