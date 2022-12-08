Post 21 coach Swink hangs it up after 29 total seasons

After 29 total seasons helming the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team, coach Ron Swink is hanging it up.

Swink, who was the head coach for Burke County from 1983 to 2004, 2006-11 and one final summer in 2022, along with stints as a Burke assistant coach and as the N.C. Area IV commissioner, recently informed the local post that he is stepping away from coaching.

At 73 years old, Swink said his decision was health-related.

“A bad back’s really bothering me,” Swink said. “I’m not able to throw batting practice. Hitting fungos leaves me in pain. I just fought through the last summer and the little fall league we did. It’s kind of got worse, so I can’t go out there and do a good job.”

Although he won’t be coaching, Swink still plans to be involved with the post and the team.

“I told them I wouldn’t be there all the time, but I’d do everything I could to help the baseball program,” Swink said.

Still, stepping away from a full-time role was a difficult task.

“Writing that resignation and getting everything done was tough,” he said.

Swink said he isn’t sure on the timetable for picking a new Post 21 coach, as that will be up to the legion. The retiring coach noted that Matt Baker, a former player who assisted Swink and former coach Brent Rowe the past few seasons, is interested in taking the job.

But figuring out if Burke wants to continue fielding a team also will be part of the process.

“The big thing is if they’re interested in having a ball club,” Swink said. “I’m the only legion member who’s been at the ballfield, basically, since we came back in 2017. Until he passed, Tony Causby was the primary fundraiser with a little bit of help from me. Then, the last couple years, I’ve kind of raised all the funds.

“There’s enough in the baseball program to run it next year already. I was able to supplement it with the fall league we had this year. The money we took up at the gate went to the baseball program.”

The team has been a major part of Swink’s life for the past four decades, and he thinks it’s critical to the community and its baseball players to see it continue on after he steps away.

“I think it’s extremely important for the kids to have a place to play, especially the seniors,” Swink said. “But for anybody who wants to play and doesn’t have the money to go pay to play on a travel team, it’s important.

“It’s been my life. It wasn’t a two-month job. It was a 12-month passion. I’ve been involved in legion baseball, except for three years, since 1983. It’s hard to walk away from. I look back at the loyalty and commitment that Earl Causby embedded in me, and it’s hard to walk away from it.”

Whether it’s Baker or someone else, Swink noted two important things for the next Burke coach.

“Somebody who’s committed to the program and committed to the kids,” Swink said.

Swink noted how many people he had to thank for his time with Post 21.

“I want to thank all the guys who came out and played for me,” Swink said. “And all the guys who came out and helped me and were my assistant coaches. I started with Jerry Ramsey, who I had known all his life, just about. Then, Tim Rhoney, who I coached on the JV team at East Burke. Chris Cozort, who played four years for me then coached 10 for me. Blaine Mull, who played three years and coached with me and took it over when I was sick one year. Brent Rowe.

“A lot of these guys who played for me would come back and help me, and I really appreciate it. That was special.”

Swink also thanked all the kids who came through the program.

“It’s like my son said the other night when I told him: ‘You’ve had a long run at it, and you made me a lot of brothers,’” Swink said. “That’s the way it is. If one of them called and needed something and I could help them, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Swink said he also appreciated all the backing he and the team got from the Causbys.

“It’s just special, the friendships I had with the Causby family,” he said. “That’s it. It was just a special time in my life.”