Post 21 drops pitchers’ duel in opener (with video)

“That was the story of the night. But I told the guys afterward, that’s a college pitcher, goes to North Carolina Central, and we knew it was going to be tough. The important thing is we gave ourselves chances.”

Post 21 (0-1) managed to get runners on first and second with one out an inning later as Mozeley reached on an error and cleanup-hitting third baseman Ben Barnes singled to left, but consecutive strikeouts again left Post 21 coming away empty.

Asheville scored a run on two hits and a hit batter in the second and made it a 2-0 margin on a pair of hits in the third. Dula ended that half-inning with a catch in center for the second out and a laser to third to get a runner attempting to tag up.

In the fifth, Asheville drew a one-out walk and advanced the runner to third via a stolen base and tag-up on a shallow flyout in foul ground behind first base. The runner then essentially stole home, darting for the plate as the ball went back from the catcher Mozeley to the mound and scoring as the throw back home sailed high.

Post 21 finally broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth. Barnes was plunked to lead things off, and Smith one-hopped the wall in left for a double to put two in scoring position. (Smith was the only player in the contest to finish with multiple hits.)