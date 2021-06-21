Post 21 drops pitchers’ duel in opener (with video)

ASHEVILLE — Burke County Post 21 and host Asheville Post 70 combined for just seven hits, and neither team plated more than one run in any inning in Sunday night’s Post 21 American Legion N.C. Area IV Western Division season opener.
The difference for Post 21 in a 3-1 loss at T.C. Roberson High was Asheville’s ability to cash in some early scoring chances, while Post 21 stranded six runners over the first three innings (four in scoring position), including a missed opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the second.
Post 21 centerfielder Damien Dula drew a one-out walk in the top of the first, stole second base and moved to third on a Mason Mozeley groundout to the right side, but was stranded after a strikeout for the third out.
Second baseman Wes Smith then started the second with a single up the middle, and first baseman Garren Bryant walked. Brayson Buff laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher, whose throw to third to attempt to get the lead runner was late to load the bases.
After back-to-back strikeouts, designated hitter Chapel Matson barely missed extra bases and multiple RBIs when his shot down the first-base line was ruled foul. Matson grounded out to shortstop later to end the threat.
“Where I’m at coaching third (base), you can’t see exactly but you had a sense it would be pretty tight,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said of Matson’s close call. ”If it had been fair, there’s a good chance we score three. That was a big moment with the right guy up there to give you a chance to score some runs.
“That was the story of the night. But I told the guys afterward, that’s a college pitcher, goes to North Carolina Central, and we knew it was going to be tough. The important thing is we gave ourselves chances.”
Post 21 (0-1) managed to get runners on first and second with one out an inning later as Mozeley reached on an error and cleanup-hitting third baseman Ben Barnes singled to left, but consecutive strikeouts again left Post 21 coming away empty.
Asheville scored a run on two hits and a hit batter in the second and made it a 2-0 margin on a pair of hits in the third. Dula ended that half-inning with a catch in center for the second out and a laser to third to get a runner attempting to tag up.
In the fifth, Asheville drew a one-out walk and advanced the runner to third via a stolen base and tag-up on a shallow flyout in foul ground behind first base. The runner then essentially stole home, darting for the plate as the ball went back from the catcher Mozeley to the mound and scoring as the throw back home sailed high.
Post 21 finally broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth. Barnes was plunked to lead things off, and Smith one-hopped the wall in left for a double to put two in scoring position. (Smith was the only player in the contest to finish with multiple hits.)
Barnes scored and Bryant picked up the RBI on a groundout to third, but a rundown on the play and ensuing groundout halted the chance to score again in the frame.
”First game of a new season for a new team. We hadn’t had a full practice as a team, were still missing a few guys and some guys didn’t know each other’s names before the dugout,” Rowe said. “I don't know if it was nerves or (first-year) guys getting to know the legion strike zone, but we are better offensively than we showed.
“They did all I ask, though, which is they fought hard and competed for seven innings. We had a chance at the end.”
Right-hander Daniel Stevenson started for Post 21 and struck out three in four innings, allowing four hits before Hunter Byerly (1 1/3 IP, BB, 2 K) and Christian White (2/3 IP, K) did not allow a hit to close things out.
Parker Kanupp (4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K) got the win for Asheville, which moved to 3-0 for the season, and sidearmer Max Mull (3 IP, H, ER, K) collected the lengthy save. Both teams committed one error.
The contest opened what will likely be Post 21’s busiest 13 days in the team’s history dating back 75 years to 1946. The team will have only one off day during a 13-day, 14-game regular season — featuring two doubleheaders — that concludes July 2, leading them right into the playoffs.
Post 21’s home opener was late Monday against Maiden Post 240, and the team next visits Granite Falls’ M.S. Deal Stadium to face Caldwell County Post 29 in a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
NOTE: Post 21’s postponed game at Cherryville Post 100, originally scheduled for June 18, will now be played June 30. And Post 21‘s game at Rutherford County Post 423, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to July 2.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.