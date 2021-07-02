Post 21 gets off schneid before playoffs start

“The week didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We had bigger hopes and ambitions. But it’s like I told them at the end, in the big scheme of things, nobody’s going to remember whether we were the 3 seed or the 2 seed. They will remember winning some playoff series. And we’ve got the team to do that. I have no doubt that we’re still very capable of making a run. We’ve got the pitching and we’ve been swinging the bats well. I’m ready for Sunday.”

Christian White started on the mound and went the seven-inning distance for Post 21, allowing just five Hickory hits. He struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run, which came in the top of the sixth with Burke up comfortably at 6-0.

White credited his fastball location and good timing for off-speed pitches on 0-1 and 0-2 counts for his success, noting he was able to mostly throw strikes and avoid walking batters.

“I knew we had to win this one, especially for the playoffs,” White said. “We got home-field advantage, so it was really important for me to do my job. Don’t mess up, stay focused. I think we executed pretty well. I just wanted to throw strikes. Overall, it was a quick ballgame.”