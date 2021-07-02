Post 21 gets off schneid before playoffs start

With one last chance to seize some momentum before the playoffs, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team made good on the opportunity.
Thursday night’s regular season finale at Shuey Field in Morganton saw host Burke snap a four-game losing streak and get back in the win column with a 6-1 triumph over Hickory Post 48.
The victory secured the No. 4 seed in N.C. Area IV West and has Post 21 (7-7) poised to take on the Queen City Mustangs (4-4) in the Area IV playoffs in a best-of-five series starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at Shuey.
“I told the guys before the game it was a big one for a lot of reasons,” said Burke coach Brent Rowe. “It’s a big one to give us a chance to play at home (to start the playoffs), it’s a big one as far as seeding is concerned. It was the last one before the playoffs. And it was a big one because we needed it. It’s been a long week — a long two weeks.”
The win capped off a frantic regular season of 14 games in 12 days for Post 21.
“I told the guys at the end of the game that no other legion team in the history of legion has had to go through what this group has gone through the last two weeks,” Rowe said. “It’s been a grind, to say the least. I told the 12 or 13 we’ve got here I’m proud of them. If they can get through this, it shows they’re tough.
“The week didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We had bigger hopes and ambitions. But it’s like I told them at the end, in the big scheme of things, nobody’s going to remember whether we were the 3 seed or the 2 seed. They will remember winning some playoff series. And we’ve got the team to do that. I have no doubt that we’re still very capable of making a run. We’ve got the pitching and we’ve been swinging the bats well. I’m ready for Sunday.”
Christian White started on the mound and went the seven-inning distance for Post 21, allowing just five Hickory hits. He struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run, which came in the top of the sixth with Burke up comfortably at 6-0.
White credited his fastball location and good timing for off-speed pitches on 0-1 and 0-2 counts for his success, noting he was able to mostly throw strikes and avoid walking batters.
“I knew we had to win this one, especially for the playoffs,” White said. “We got home-field advantage, so it was really important for me to do my job. Don’t mess up, stay focused. I think we executed pretty well. I just wanted to throw strikes. Overall, it was a quick ballgame.”
Added Rowe: “Christian, he’s been good. We’ve had good starts from, really, everybody. I can’t look back and think of a bad start that we’ve had. Our pitching has been really good. It didn’t matter if it was 1-2-3-4-5 or beyond. They gave us a chance. I don’t remember a game that we didn’t have a chance to win. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
Burke essentially put the game out of reach with a five-spot in the bottom of the second inning. Brayson Buff led off with a walk and took second on Michael Lewis’ infield single. Hunter Byerly moved both runners over on a fielder’s choice play that saw everyone land safely, then Carson Dyson’s sacrifice fly to left scored Buff. Dusty Revis’ infield single scored Lewis, then Three Young’s single plated both courtesy runner Daniel Stevenson — who had taken third on Chapel Matson’s flyout to left — and Revis. Young came around a batter later when Ethan Hensley (2 for 4) smacked a triple to centerfield.
Post 21 tacked on another run an inning later when Lewis walked, got to second on Byerly’s left-field single, took third on a passed ball and scored on Dyson’s base hit to left.
Despite being a little shorthanded Thursday night due to vacations and other commitments and that possibility existing for the playoffs, too, Rowe isn’t focusing on a lack of depth being an issue.
“We’re going to get some guys back,” he said. “(Mason) Mozeley has been gone all week at the (BodyArmor) State Games, and we knew that was going to happen. We’ve a couple who’ll be in and out. But I told them we’re going to go with the guys who are. They’re fine with that, they’re tough.
“The 12 or 13 that we’ll have next week are going to fight, and I have no doubt about that.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.