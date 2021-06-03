Post 21 junior squads split season-openers

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball program’s junior squads started off the 2021 summer season with Team McNeil and Team Clontz splitting a doubleheader as they met Wednesday night.

It marked a Post 21 expansion to two junior teams following a year where the program was dormant due to COVID-19. Team McNeil won the opener, 8-2, while Team Clontz won the nightcap, 10-4, at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.

Hayden Lowman (two runs scored, RBI, walk, double) and Madyson Johnson (two runs scored, RBI, walk, two doubles) led Team McNeil (1-1) on the evening with three hits each.

Kyndal Morrison (run scored, RBI, two doubles, walk) and Grace Hammack (run scored, RBI, double) each added two hits for Team McNeil and Laney Winebarger batted in two runs in the doubleheader with Katie Lail and Raegan Carter scoring two runs each and earning three walks apiece.

Team Clontz (1-1) was led at the plate for the night by Lani Campbell (RBI, walk, double) and Kara Redwine (two runs scored, walk, double), who registered three hits each.