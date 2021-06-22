Post 21 McNeil softball drops pair at home vs. Caldwell

The Burke County Post 21 McNeil Junior team dropped to 2-6 overall on Monday night after suffering back-to-back losses in an N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball doubleheader with Caldwell Post 29.

Post 21 was outscored 28-5 in the two games, which were held on Field 1 at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.

The rough outing for Post 21 began when starting pitcher Macy McNeil gave up six runs in the top of the first inning in the opener. Post 21 tried to spark some momentum in the bottom of the first after Grace Hammack hit a stand-up RBI double to bring leadoff hitter Katie Lail home from third, but that proved the host's lone run of the contest as Caldwell won, 14-1.

Post 21 showed its resilience in the second matchup of the night, scoring three consecutive runs to make the score 5-3 in the bottom of the third. But inconsistent pitching and errors shut down any chance of a Post 21 comeback as Caldwell completed the sweep by a 14-4 margin. Caldwell starting pitcher Liz Jardon recorded the win in both games.

Post 21 will try to snap its losing streak in a road matchup today against Maiden Post 240, the teams’ first meetings of the season.

