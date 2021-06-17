Post 21 McNeil splits jr. legion softball home twinbill

The Burke County Post 21 McNeil junior team and Lincoln Post 30 split their N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball doubleheader showdown Wednesday at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.

After Post 21 (2-4) scored five unanswered runs to secure a come-from-behind victory in game one, 5-4, Lincoln dominated game two with a final score of 14-1.

Post 21 struggled early in the opener, with sloppy fielding and starting pitcher Laney Winebarger struggling to find her groove in the circle. Winebarger gave up a pair of runs before walking a batter with the bases loaded to give Lincoln a 3-0 edge at the end of the first inning.

After failing to add any run support in the bottom of the first, the Post 21 bats got hot in the bottom of the second with leadoff hitter Katie Lail driving in two runs off a single and Grace Hammack hitting a dribbler right through the gap to trim the hosts’ deficit to 4-3.

Two hits and three walks gave Burke the lead, 5-4 in the fourth, and the hosts held on from there to take the opener.

No statistics were available from the second game.

Post 21 McNeil next hosts Caldwell Post 29 on Monday.

