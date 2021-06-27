Post 21 snaps short skid with big home win over Cherryville

After the disappointment of being swept Friday night, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team got back in the win ledger with an 8-3 home triumph over Cherryville Post 100 on Saturday night at Shuey Field in Morganton.
The win slotted Post 21 (5-3) into third in the N.C. Area IV West standings, tied with second-place Cherryville in the loss column but a ways behind first-place Cleveland County Post 82-155, the team that halted Burke’s four-game win streak the night before.
“We needed something coming off a two-loss day Friday night,” said Post 21 coach Brent Rowe. “Coming back home after a long road trip, that was nice.”
Burke only trailed once at 1-0 after half an inning before responding with two runs in the bottom of the opening frame and three more runs in the second. The lead was 8-1 after six innings.
“I had kind of mentioned going into the night, don’t wait around and let this get into a 1-0 game in the fifth,” Rowe said of the early offense. “Let’s attack early, let’s be aggressive early. That was kind of our mindset. We got guys on early and stole some bags early and got some hits early. It amounted to some runs pretty quick.”
Dusty Revis led off the game for Post 21 with a single, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and stole home. Chapel Matson later scored on a Mason Mozeley base hit after getting aboard via walk, stealing second and reaching third and scoring on an Ethan Hensley sacrifice.
The lead became 4-1 an inning later on Wes Smith’s two-RBI single to right field, scoring Brayson Buff and Hunter Byerly. Smith eventually scored on a passed ball after being advanced by Damien Dula and Revis.
Dula scored in the sixth on Revis’ line-drive single to centerfield. Revis and Matson came around later in the frame on Hensley’s two-RBI base hit to right.
Revis finished 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Three Young went 2 for 4 with a double. Matson, Mozeley, Smith and Hensley added one apiece to the 10-hit total. Matson (three) and Byerly (two) drew walks for the hosts, who only struck out once as a team.
“We rebounded from a pretty tough day offensively at Cleveland County,” Rowe said. “We didn’t hit it as well as we were capable, then we ended up with 10 hits (Saturday night). We had six RBIs out of those nine hits and got some hits when it mattered. Down at Shelby the other night, it wasn’t that we hit it bad, we just didn’t hit it when we needed it. This was kind of the opposite. When we had guys on, we got them in.”
Christian White started on the mound and went all seven innings for Post 21. He scattered eight hits, three walks, three earned runs and one strikeout.
“To get the performance on the mound we got from Christian, a complete game and gave up one run until late in the game — anytime you can get a complete game against Cherryville, that’s got to be something you’re pleased with,” Rowe said. “He was really good.”
The game set up another Area IV West matchup late Sunday with fifth-place Asheville Post 70 at Shuey. Post 70 entered the meeting 1 ½ games behind Burke in the West division standings.
“The game plan is the same Sunday night,” Rowe said. “We want to jump on them early. Asheville won Saturday night, but they’re kind of in a rough patch and haven’t played as well as they might want. If we jump on them early and try to make it so that they’re trying to claw their way back in it, it could be good for us.”
The Asheville game marked the start of another busy week for Post 21 with a trip to Maiden Post 240 on Monday night, a home doubleheader versus Rutherford County Post 423 on Tuesday night, a visit to Cherryville on Wednesday night, a home game with Hickory Post 48 on Thursday night and the start of the Area IV playoffs on Sunday.
