Post 21 snaps short skid with big home win over Cherryville

The lead became 4-1 an inning later on Wes Smith’s two-RBI single to right field, scoring Brayson Buff and Hunter Byerly. Smith eventually scored on a passed ball after being advanced by Damien Dula and Revis.

Dula scored in the sixth on Revis’ line-drive single to centerfield. Revis and Matson came around later in the frame on Hensley’s two-RBI base hit to right.

Revis finished 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Three Young went 2 for 4 with a double. Matson, Mozeley, Smith and Hensley added one apiece to the 10-hit total. Matson (three) and Byerly (two) drew walks for the hosts, who only struck out once as a team.

“We rebounded from a pretty tough day offensively at Cleveland County,” Rowe said. “We didn’t hit it as well as we were capable, then we ended up with 10 hits (Saturday night). We had six RBIs out of those nine hits and got some hits when it mattered. Down at Shelby the other night, it wasn’t that we hit it bad, we just didn’t hit it when we needed it. This was kind of the opposite. When we had guys on, we got them in.”

Christian White started on the mound and went all seven innings for Post 21. He scattered eight hits, three walks, three earned runs and one strikeout.