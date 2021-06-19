Post 21 softball drops opener but rallies again in 2nd game vs. Rutherford (with video)

The fourth-year Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team stayed above .500 on Thursday night by continuing what’s turning into a season-long trend.

In the team’s first action in nine days, Burke dropped the opening game of an N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League home doubleheader against Rutherford County Post 423, 4-2, but rebounded for a 6-2 game two victory on Field 1 at Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton.

It’s the third time in four twinbills, and second time in as many matchups with Rutherford, that Burke lost game one but bounced back to win the second game.

Leading 2-1, Burke used a four-run bottom half of the third inning in game two to gain some separation. Shortstop Maddie Crouch and centerfielder Katie Cozort started the frame off with singles before third baseman Ashlyn Castle and Elle Tanner tacked on back-to-back doubles to drive in three total runs between them. Hailey Snodgrass later reach on an error as Tanner also scored.

The first baseman Tanner led the squad offensively, doubling twice and scoring both times while tallying three RBIs. Cozort was 2 for 3, adding a first-inning double high off the wall in left and scoring twice, and catcher Regan Winkler added a single.