Post 21 softball erupts twice for double-digit runs in sweep of McDowell (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team earned a sweep over visiting McDowell Post 56 on Tuesday night at Catawba Meadows Park’s Field No. 4, winning 10-2 and 13-9, in a matchup that saw the hosts erupt at the plate in both games.

“Our hitting behind runners has got better lately, which has led to our improved pitching,” said Post 21 coach Mike Hasson.

Post 21 exploded for eight runs to start the N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League opener, with an Elle Tanner double scoring Maddie Crouch and Maddison Powell, a Kaylee Redwine double scoring Tanner and Regan Winkler, and finally a Crouch double scoring Redwine and Bridget Patrick.

Burke scored two more runs in the third as an Ashlyn Castle single plated Crouch and Powell.

The nightcap started off with a 2-2 tie before Post 21 enjoyed a six-run second inning highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Castle, and Post 21 stayed ahead from there in the slugfest.

Crouch and Powell (four doubles) each produced six runs and three RBIs, with Castle ending the twinbill with a whopping eight RBIs.

Tanner pitched the whole way in game one, striking out four and taking the win, with Patrick (3 IP, K) starting the second game and Tanner (3 K) pitching in relief.

