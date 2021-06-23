 Skip to main content
Post 21 softball erupts twice for double-digit runs in sweep of McDowell
LEGION LADY SOFTBALL

Post 21 softball erupts twice for double-digit runs in sweep of McDowell

062421-mnh-sports-post21-sb-p1

Post 21 shortstop Maddie Crouch fields a chopper during Tuesday's home doubleheader against McDowell Post 56. Crouch scored six runs and added three RBIs as Post 21 totaled 23 runs and won twice to improve to 7-3 for the season.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team earned a sweep over visiting McDowell Post 56 on Tuesday night at Catawba Meadows Park’s Field No. 4, winning 10-2 and 13-9, in a matchup that saw the hosts erupt at the plate in both games.

“Our hitting behind runners has got better lately, which has led to our improved pitching,” said Post 21 coach Mike Hasson.

Post 21 exploded for eight runs to start the N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League opener, with an Elle Tanner double scoring Maddie Crouch and Maddison Powell, a Kaylee Redwine double scoring Tanner and Regan Winkler, and finally a Crouch double scoring Redwine and Bridget Patrick.

Burke scored two more runs in the third as an Ashlyn Castle single plated Crouch and Powell.

The nightcap started off with a 2-2 tie before Post 21 enjoyed a six-run second inning highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Castle, and Post 21 stayed ahead from there in the slugfest.

Crouch and Powell (four doubles) each produced six runs and three RBIs, with Castle ending the twinbill with a whopping eight RBIs.

Tanner pitched the whole way in game one, striking out four and taking the win, with Patrick (3 IP, K) starting the second game and Tanner (3 K) pitching in relief.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

SCHEDULE CHANGES

Post 21 now hosts non-division opponent Hickory Post 48 today in a doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m. in a late addition to the schedule. Post 21 has tentatively scheduled its makeup home games from a June 10 rainout against non-division opponent Caldwell Post 29 for June 29. The matchup with Shelby Post 82, originally scheduled for today, has not yet been rescheduled.

Several of the changes were necessary after North Buncombe was a late scratch from the fourth-year league this season.

