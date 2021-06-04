Post 21 softball gains road sweep of McDowell

MARION — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team earned a road doubleheader sweep on Thursday night, defeating host McDowell Post 56, 6-0 and 10-7, at Big League Camp.

Elle Tanner led Post 21 (3-1) on both sides of the ball in the first game, going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while pitching all five innings with nine strikeouts and five hits in a shutout effort.

Ashlyn Castle (2 for 2, home run, two runs scored), Maddison Powell (2 for 3, run scored), Regan Winkler (2 for 3), Katie Cozort (1 for 3, run), Hailey Snodgrass (1 for 1, double), Bridget Patrick (1 for 3) and Cierra Lail (1 for 4) added to the offensive attack.

Lail added a big play in the outfield for Post 21 as Burke held the hosts off the board.

In the second game, Burke needed even more offensive firepower and was led by Cozort (3 for 4, triple, RBI, three runs scored), Castle (2 for 2, two walks), Snodgrass (2 for 3, run scored), Tanner (2 for 4, two RBIs, run scored), Powell (1 for 2, walk), Winkler (1 for 3), Patrick (1 for 3) and Bayleigh Gentieu (1 for 3).

Patrick and Tanner shared duties in the pitcher’s circle. Patrick earned the start and went three innings, scattering a strikeout, three earned runs, three hits and two walks. Tanner pitched the final two frames with a strikeout, one earned run and two hits.

