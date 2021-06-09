Post 21 softball splits home openers

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team on Tuesday hosted its first home games since July 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Post 21 split the doubleheader with Shelby Post 82 at Catawba Meadows Park as Shelby dominated the opener 12-0 before Burke rebounded with a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

Maddie Crouch and Ashlyn Castle each reached base once in game one off fourth-inning walks as opposing pitcher Mackenzie Hayes pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Game two started off on the right foot for Post 21 (4-2) as Crouch led off with a walk and scored off a Castle RBI groundout. Post 21 followed with two runs in the second inning and four in the third to blow things open.

Maddison Powell (two runs, RBI), Hailey Snodgrass (run, RBI), Regan Winkler (RBI), Katie Cozort (run), Elle Tanner (run) and Crouch (run) led in the hosts’ run production. Crouch had two singles, and Snodgrass adding a second-inning triple with Powell walking twice.

Tanner started both games in the pitchers’ circle with Bridget Patrick relieving in game one.

Post 21 is back in action tonight in its lone non-division regular-season contests, hosting Caldwell Post 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.

