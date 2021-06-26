 Skip to main content
Post 21 softball swept at home by Hickory (with video)
Legion Lady softball

Post 21 softball swept at home by Hickory (with video)

  • Updated
062721-mnh-sports-post21-sb-p1

Post 21 infielder Maddison Powell gets into position on a ground ball in this June 22 file photo.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team was swept in a doubleheader for the first time all season on Thursday night by Hickory Post 48, suffering 6-1 and 8-3 non-division losses at Catawba Meadows Park.

The opening loss snapped a three-game win streak by Post 21 (7-5), its second of that length this season in N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League.

Post 21 first-year softball assistant coach Kira Suttles, who was county player of the year and DHS female athlete of the year in 2019, talks about her new role with the local Legion Lady club.

Game one was dominated at the plate by Hickory, registering nine hits led by triples from Addie Wray (two) and Haven Helton. Junior legion call-up Grace Hammack scored a fourth-inning run off a Kaylee Redwine double for Post 21, which also stranded four base runners.

In the nightcap, Post 21 started off with a 3-2 lead as Regan Winkler hit a first-inning triple scoring Maddie Crouch and Maddison Powell. Hickory retook the lead for good by scoring two runs in the third and added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Bridget Patrick (fourth-inning walk), Hailey Snodgrass (fifth-inning single) and Powell (fifth-inning single) each found their way on base the rest of the way for the hosts but were also left stranded.

Elle Tanner started game one in the pitchers’ circle while Patrick started game two, each striking out three batters.

Post 21 travels to Crest High School on Tuesday for a road matchup with Shelby Post 82 (against whom they split at home June 8) and returns home July 12 for a makeup home contest with Caldwell Post 29 to end the regular season.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

