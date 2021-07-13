 Skip to main content
Post 21 softball walks off in 2nd game, sweeps Caldwell (with video)
LEGION LADY SOFTBALL

Post 21 softball walks off in 2nd game, sweeps Caldwell (with video)

071421-mnh-sports-post21-sb-p1main

Burke catcher Maddison Powell, left, tags out a Caldwell runner at home plate during Monday's Legion Lady softball doubleheader at Catawba Meadows Park.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team hosted its final regular-season home games of the season Monday night following a 13-day break, sweeping non-division foe Caldwell Post 392 by scores of 11-2 in the opener and 2-1 in a six-inning nightcap at Catawba Meadows Park.

After an inning in game one, Post 21 trailed Caldwell 2-0. Then Maddie Crouch put her mark on a second-inning rally with a two-out, two-run single to score Cierra Lail and Maddison Powell and tie the contest. Ashlyn Castle followed with a single scoring Katie Cozort, and Elle Tanner doubled home Crouch.

Post 21's Maddie Crouch had four RBIs in game one Monday night, including two on this second-inning single.

Post 21 (10-6, 8-4) tacked on seven runs in the third, highlighted by two-RBI hits from both Crouch and Castle.

In the nightcap, the hosts stranded five base runners through five scoreless innings of regulation. Then trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, Crouch, Tanner (single) and Kaylee Redwine (infield single) all reached base before Lail drove in the winning runs on a two-out, walk-off single.

071421-mnh-sports-post21-sb-p2secondary

Burke left fielder Cierra Lail makes an over-the-shoulder catch near the fence during Monday evening's doubleheader sweep.

It marked the final regular-season home games for Tanner and Castle after playing four seasons apiece for Post 21.

“The program meant a lot to me in the last five years,” Castle said.

“The past five years have been good starting from when I was a freshman to being a sophomore in college,” added Tanner. “I made a lot of great friends, and it’s been a great program,”

Tanner (5 K) started game one with Patrick (2 K) pitching game two. Crouch (three runs, four RBIs), Castle (three RBIs, run) and Patrick (run, RBI) each led Post 21 with three hits for the doubleheader.

The Area IV playoffs are scheduled to start July 19.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

