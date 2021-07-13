Post 21 softball walks off in 2nd game, sweeps Caldwell (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team hosted its final regular-season home games of the season Monday night following a 13-day break, sweeping non-division foe Caldwell Post 392 by scores of 11-2 in the opener and 2-1 in a six-inning nightcap at Catawba Meadows Park.

After an inning in game one, Post 21 trailed Caldwell 2-0. Then Maddie Crouch put her mark on a second-inning rally with a two-out, two-run single to score Cierra Lail and Maddison Powell and tie the contest. Ashlyn Castle followed with a single scoring Katie Cozort, and Elle Tanner doubled home Crouch.

Post 21 (10-6, 8-4) tacked on seven runs in the third, highlighted by two-RBI hits from both Crouch and Castle.

In the nightcap, the hosts stranded five base runners through five scoreless innings of regulation. Then trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, Crouch, Tanner (single) and Kaylee Redwine (infield single) all reached base before Lail drove in the winning runs on a two-out, walk-off single.

It marked the final regular-season home games for Tanner and Castle after playing four seasons apiece for Post 21.

“The program meant a lot to me in the last five years,” Castle said.