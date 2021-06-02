Post 21 splits opening doubleheader at Rutherford

HENRIETTA — In its first action in roughly 22 months after the 2020 season was canceled, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team opened N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League action late Tuesday with a road doubleheader at Rutherford County Post 423. The pair of five-inning contests were played at Chase High School.

Burke dropped the first game, 2-1, before winning 8-1 in the nightcap to open the year at 1-1.

Former Freedom and Draughn star Elle Tanner pitched the whole way in both games for Burke, earning the game two win. In 10 total innings from the circle, Tanner struck out eight, scattering nine hits and allowing just two earned runs, including none in the second game.

At the plate in the nightcap, Burke was led by Kaylee Redwine (2 for 3, double), Regan Winkler (2 for 3) and Katie Cozort (2 for 4, two runs), while Tanner, Ashlyn Castle and Bridget Patrick added a hit apiece in the victory.

Castle went 3 for 3 in the opener, with Tanner adding a pair of hits and Cierra Lail reaching base via a hit and after she was hit by a pitch.

NOTE: The full schedule for the fourth-year league was released just before the start of the season after some late changes, and it was not available Wednesday at press time. The Burke junior legion squads opened the season late Wednesday in a doubleheader versus one another at Catawba Meadows Park.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.