Powell hopes to honor late mentor Bruce Clark

“And then coming here to Draughn, Coach was pivotal, in my opinion, for me getting this job. He basically did a mock interview with me beforehand and wrote a letter of recommendation. Looking at it today, I’m still so honored for what he wrote about our relationship. Losing him wasn’t just losing a mentor or a friend for me. It was losing somebody who I loved and admired my entire coaching career, and somebody who became a father. He was a special guy.”

Even after becoming paralyzed, Clark returned to the sideline and continued coaching through 2012, Powell said, leading the Bulldogs from a chair for four seasons.

“That was an inspiration of who Coach Clark was,” Powell said. “He never let anything like that define him. He really was such an inspiration to the kids he coached, and really to everyone who knew him. Coach Clark missed the first game of the 2009 season and the next Friday night, he came back.

“... He wasn’t in good enough shape to come back for the first game, and that was the first game he’d missed in his coaching career. The next week, he showed up for our home opener against Wren and gave a wonderful speech. He motivated them not just for that game, but some of the kids still talk about it today.”