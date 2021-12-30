Powell hopes to honor late mentor Bruce Clark

DURHAM — This weekend was supposed to be a reunion between Chris Powell and his beloved mentor.
But instead, the Draughn football coach will be working to honor Bruce Clark’s memory.
Promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the South Carolina seventh-grade team in Saturday’s Carolina Bowl — a middle school all-star game equivalent to the prep stars’ Shrine Bowl — upon Clark’s death in a car crash earlier this month at the age of 61, Powell will try to pass along to his players some of the same lessons Clark taught him.
“Everything that we do (this weekend) is going to be about Coach,” Powell said. “When Freddie Brown, one of the directors, called me about taking over, I honestly didn’t know if I wanted to do it and continue to coach because my first instinct was can I walk on that field without him being here?
“The main reason why I was doing this was to get to coach with him again. I talked it over with his youngest son, Josh, and I talked with my family. I knew deep-down that I needed to do this. I felt like this was what Coach would want me to do. So, everything that we do is going to be about bringing honor to his name and coaching this game the way he would coach it.”
Powell said he wants to help the players learn to love and appreciate the game of football the way Clark did, and the way Powell now does as a result of their work together.
Powell met Clark a couple times as a college player before getting his first opportunity to really get to know the coach in the summer of 2008. He then served as an assistant coach under Clark at Boiling Springs High School in South Carolina.
“Immediately, me and him had a very good relationship together,” Powell said. “He taught me a lot about the game in that first year. Then, in the summer of 2009, Coach had a neck surgery that left him with partial paralysis in his body. That really changed our relationship from a head coach and assistant coach to a deeper relationship.
“It honestly became more of a father-son relationship. Over the five years that we were together in South Carolina, Coach took me into his home. My family was an hour-and-a-half away and Coach was there for me when they couldn’t be. He did a lot for me as a person and as a coach.”
Powell said the two developed a special bond and Powell was able to help Clark as he largely was confined to a chair. It became about much more than football.
“Some of my fondest memories will be sitting around cooking barbecue with him,” Powell said. “Talking about life, talking about things that we loved in life and where we wanted to see ourselves in certain years. Even when I left Boiling Springs and went to Chester, me and him stayed very close and talked every week. I could bounce ideas off of him.
“And then coming here to Draughn, Coach was pivotal, in my opinion, for me getting this job. He basically did a mock interview with me beforehand and wrote a letter of recommendation. Looking at it today, I’m still so honored for what he wrote about our relationship. Losing him wasn’t just losing a mentor or a friend for me. It was losing somebody who I loved and admired my entire coaching career, and somebody who became a father. He was a special guy.”
Even after becoming paralyzed, Clark returned to the sideline and continued coaching through 2012, Powell said, leading the Bulldogs from a chair for four seasons.
“That was an inspiration of who Coach Clark was,” Powell said. “He never let anything like that define him. He really was such an inspiration to the kids he coached, and really to everyone who knew him. Coach Clark missed the first game of the 2009 season and the next Friday night, he came back.
“... He wasn’t in good enough shape to come back for the first game, and that was the first game he’d missed in his coaching career. The next week, he showed up for our home opener against Wren and gave a wonderful speech. He motivated them not just for that game, but some of the kids still talk about it today.”
Clark’s recovery as a football coach culminated on Oct. 29, 2010, when Clark fulfilled a promise to his players on Senior Night as, with the assistance of a walker, he walked through the banner and onto the field to lead his team into battle once more.
“I still get cold chills and teary-eyed thinking about it,” Powell said. “I was blessed to have him in my life for the 15 years that I got to know him. His spirit definitely lives on in those who played for him and coached with him.”
Powell’s squad will play in Clark’s memory on Saturday at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.