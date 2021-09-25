Price interception return score changes momentum, lifts Draughn over Avery (with video)

But as one-sided as the contest seemed at that point, the dynamic took an abrupt change when Draughn was unsuccessful on a fake punt and Avery converted its initial first down on fourth-and-3 near midfield following a timeout by each squad. One play later, Avery was in the end zone, and the hosts made a repeat visit before the half ended as well as on their opening series after halftime.

“Last week, we didn’t play four quarters, and we preached that,” Powell said. “This week, we came out and were so hot. Everything that we had planned for was clicking. (Avery) did a couple different things (to make adjustments), but defensively we had it set. Offensively we had it going early. Tillery made some great throws down the field, and Nigel had a couple big runs early.

“And then we got kind of lackadaisical and took out foot off the gas on both sides of the football. But I’m happy with the effort we showed late. Our backs were against the wall a couple times, and the guys bowed their necks.”

Tillery hit on seven of his first 10 pass attempts but just two of his last 12. Still, he finished with 258 yards through the air and the trio of scores to Pritchard.