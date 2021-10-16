Price, Wilkins lead dominant Wildcats' defense in homecoming win

VALDESE — Juniors Donnell Wilkins and Will Price were the key elements on the defensive side of the ball for the Draughn football team in gaining a 32-2 homecoming win over Rosman on Friday night in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action.

Wilkins was able to clog the holes for the visiting Tigers’ rushing game, recording two tackles for loss, while Price shut down the passing lanes as he returned two interception for touchdowns, spanning 42 yards in the opening quarter and 66 yards to open the second-half scoring.

Price now has a school-record five interceptions in just five games played this season. The pick-sixes were his second and third of the season.

“Our defense just stepped up to give our offense a shot at scoring on the field,” Price said.

Draughn fourth-year head coach Chris Powell praised the job the secondary has done, keyed by Price’s efforts.

“He’s really stepped up and played well,” Powell said. “Between he and Donnell, I felt like those were the only names I heard last night over the PA with the headset on. They were both flying around and making big-time plays for us the whole game.