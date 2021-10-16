Price, Wilkins lead dominant Wildcats' defense in homecoming win

VALDESE — Juniors Donnell Wilkins and Will Price were the key elements on the defensive side of the ball for the Draughn football team in gaining a 32-2 homecoming win over Rosman on Friday night in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action.
Wilkins was able to clog the holes for the visiting Tigers’ rushing game, recording two tackles for loss, while Price shut down the passing lanes as he returned two interception for touchdowns, spanning 42 yards in the opening quarter and 66 yards to open the second-half scoring.
Price now has a school-record five interceptions in just five games played this season. The pick-sixes were his second and third of the season.
“Our defense just stepped up to give our offense a shot at scoring on the field,” Price said.
Draughn fourth-year head coach Chris Powell praised the job the secondary has done, keyed by Price’s efforts.
“He’s really stepped up and played well,” Powell said. “Between he and Donnell, I felt like those were the only names I heard last night over the PA with the headset on. They were both flying around and making big-time plays for us the whole game.
“Our staff and (defensive backs coach) Ryan Wilkins has done a really good job of putting our secondary in position to make plays. Will sees the ball well out of the quarterback’s hands. Our offense was struggling some early, and that first interception really helped us get going.”
Powell said Wilkins had to have been around 20 total tackles, spearheading Draughn (4-3, 3-1) in that capacity. The Wildcats defensive unit did not allow a point, as Rosman’s only points came via a safety on a snap over the punter’s head late.
Wilkins added: “It was just to keep the momentum pushing (for the rest of the season) to win our last two conference games and have a (home) playoff game in November.”
The offensive gameplan eventually came to fruition as well, with sophomore Nigel Dula rushing for 131 yards on nine carries and finding the end zone on runs of 45 and 81 yards and classmate Eli Tillery completing nine passes for 146 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard second-quarter TD strike to Tywan Nemorin.
Dula’s two rushing TDs move him up to fourth place on the career list at Draughn with 16. He also led DHS with 41 receiving yards on three catches.
The Wildcats’ grind continues next with two more games to cap a busy eight days. They stay home Tuesday in a makeup game with Madison before hosting nonconference Polk County on Saturday with a 6 p.m. kickoff. After that, Draughn finishes the regular season in a key contest at Mountain Heritage on Oct. 29.
“Anytime that we can get a win is good, especially on homecoming night,” Powell said. “The next portion of our schedule will be a challenge. Kids like the idea of playing games quickly. For them, it’s nothing different.
“From a coaching standpoint, three games in eight days is stressful to prepare for, but it’s just the hand we’re dealt with COVID. We’ll enjoy this one but quickly reset to play Madison. And then if we can take care of business, we’ll have a chance to end the season playing for the number two spot in our conference.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.