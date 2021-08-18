QUARTERBACK COMPETITION: Patriots' signal-caller battle between Barnett, Cox could go to wire

For the first time in five years, the Freedom football team’s preseason has featured a true quarterback competition, and it’s one that could come down to the wire.

Each year from 2017-19, record-setting QB Jayden Birchfield entered the fall as Freedom’s unquestioned signal-caller. This past spring, that distinction went to senior transfer Thad Reid, who was known to be the starter well in advance of Week 1.

But second-year FHS coach Justin Hawn was willing to let sophomore Jaylen Barnett and junior transfer Landon Cox battle it out this summer, and the result wasn’t announced in advance of the season-opener at Crest.

Barnett, who Hawn praised as “electric” with his legs, played sparingly for FHS this past spring as a freshman, running 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while completing 3 of 5 passes for 17 yards. Cox, who Hawn noted has a “big arm” saw a few snaps as a reserve at Draughn.

Hawn wanted to see one of them pull ahead in the QB competition before the Pats hit the field.