QUARTERBACK COMPETITION: Patriots' signal-caller battle between Barnett, Cox could go to wire

For the first time in five years, the Freedom football team’s preseason has featured a true quarterback competition, and it’s one that could come down to the wire.
Each year from 2017-19, record-setting QB Jayden Birchfield entered the fall as Freedom’s unquestioned signal-caller. This past spring, that distinction went to senior transfer Thad Reid, who was known to be the starter well in advance of Week 1.
But second-year FHS coach Justin Hawn was willing to let sophomore Jaylen Barnett and junior transfer Landon Cox battle it out this summer, and the result wasn’t announced in advance of the season-opener at Crest.
Barnett, who Hawn praised as “electric” with his legs, played sparingly for FHS this past spring as a freshman, running 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while completing 3 of 5 passes for 17 yards. Cox, who Hawn noted has a “big arm” saw a few snaps as a reserve at Draughn.
Hawn wanted to see one of them pull ahead in the QB competition before the Pats hit the field.
“They both have their set strengths and weaknesses,” Hawn said. “Every day, they split reps. So, we’re going to find the best kid and the scrimmages will help tell us that. I think they’d be the first to tell you they’ve got to be more consistent on a daily basis.”
Whichever quarterback takes control, they’ll be handing off to a fairly deep backfield and their passes will go to a developing receiving corps.
In total, the roster only includes seven seniors, but the team feels like it’s in a better place to compete this fall.
“I think all of us are a lot more excited this year,” Hawn said.
ROSTER BREAKDOWN
Quarterbacks: Jaylen Barnett, Landon Cox.
Ball-carriers: Demarcus Lowrance, B.G. Hampton, Curt Young, Omar Conley.
Pass-catchers: Sacred Baylor, Joe Cunningham, Julian Castro, Chris Hensley, Avery Pollard, Carson Dyson, Tavion Dula.
Linemen: Trenton Coffey, Caleb Morrissey, Eli Thomas, Jesus Becerra, Fredy Vicente Perez, Nathan Vue, Curt Young, Chris Hensley, Braden Vance, Simeon Reid, B.G. Hampton, Damian Seymour.
Linebackers: Avery Pollard, Demarcus Lowrance, Malikai Lloyd, Joe Cunningham, Mikey Cowling, Omar Conley.
Defensive backs: Sacred Baylor, Carson Dyson, Jaylen Barnett, Landon Cox, Julian Castro, Jaheim Kelley.
Specialists: Drew Costello, Ryan Kaminske, Curt Young, Eli Thomas, Avery Pollard.
Returners: Sacred Baylor, Carson Dyson, Demarcus Lowrance.
