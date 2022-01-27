R-S Central hands Patton boys 1st MF7 loss

RUTHERFORDTON — An unblemished first half of the league slate just wasn’t in the cards for the Patton boys basketball team.
Host R-S Central used a mixture of size and sharpshooting to hand the Panthers their first loss in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play late Wednesday, 75-57.
The loss spoiled big scoring efforts of 20 points from senior point guard Quentin Rice and 18 points from classmate Waylon Rutherford, and was the first setback on this side of Christmas after Patton entered the holiday break with an 82-71 home loss to Freedom on Dec. 22.
In a game of runs, the Hilltoppers decisively had the last one, using a 10-0 spree in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to go back up by nearly 20, 61-42, with 4:19 to play after the Panthers (11-4, 5-1 MF7) had trimmed the deficit to single digits.
The back-and-forth contest saw R-S go up 10-5 early before Patton retook the lead, 12-10, after five straight points from Randan Clarke. A Hilltoppers run spanning the first two quarters then made it 25-14 before PHS again responded with nine straight to get back within 25-23 before settling for a 29-25 halftime disadvantage.
A 7-0 run out of the intermission gave Patton its final lead of the game, 32-31, before R-S Central jumped back out ahead 45-34 and then used its final statement to counteract a smaller 8-4 PHS rally.
Three Hilltoppers finished in double-figure scoring: Tyrese Miller (24 points), Braxton Crocker (20) and Ty-Quan Whitesides (11).
Connor Rudisill added eight points for the visitors, who will be back in MF7 action on Friday with another trip to Rutherford County to face East Rutherford.
GIRLS
R-S Central 79, Patton 57
For the second game in a row, the Lady Panthers (1-14, 1-5 MF7) set a season-high in scoring, but nearly all the damage was done in the first half before the visitors ran out of steam after the halftime break.
The score was still just 50-48 in favor of the Lady Hilltoppers with 3:42 left in the third quarter before the hosts used a 16-0 run in the span of 4:34 to put the game out of reach. A 13-4 start to the fourth quarter for R-S turned it into a runaway.
The game’s first three minutes and change featured eight lead changes as Patton staked itself a narrow 10-9 lead, but the Hilltoppers went on a 13-0 tear over the next 3:04 to go up by a dozen.
Led by 10 points from Savanna Pinkerton, Patton outscored R-S 20-9 over the next 4:32 to climb back within a point, 31-30.
The teams traded blows again going into halftime, first with a 12-0 run for R-S and followed by a 12-1 charge by Patton to make it a two-point game, 44-42.
Pinkerton led the Panthers with 16 points, all in the first half. Kelsey Powell and Kierra Teeters added nine points apiece, Cierra Lail tallied eight and Hayley Caraway contributed six more.
R-S Central had two players surpass the 30-point mark in Joyasia Smith (34 points) and Jada Whitesides (31).
