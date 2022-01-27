R-S Central hands Patton boys 1st MF7 loss

Three Hilltoppers finished in double-figure scoring: Tyrese Miller (24 points), Braxton Crocker (20) and Ty-Quan Whitesides (11).

Connor Rudisill added eight points for the visitors, who will be back in MF7 action on Friday with another trip to Rutherford County to face East Rutherford.

GIRLS

R-S Central 79, Patton 57

For the second game in a row, the Lady Panthers (1-14, 1-5 MF7) set a season-high in scoring, but nearly all the damage was done in the first half before the visitors ran out of steam after the halftime break.

The score was still just 50-48 in favor of the Lady Hilltoppers with 3:42 left in the third quarter before the hosts used a 16-0 run in the span of 4:34 to put the game out of reach. A 13-4 start to the fourth quarter for R-S turned it into a runaway.

The game’s first three minutes and change featured eight lead changes as Patton staked itself a narrow 10-9 lead, but the Hilltoppers went on a 13-0 tear over the next 3:04 to go up by a dozen.

Led by 10 points from Savanna Pinkerton, Patton outscored R-S 20-9 over the next 4:32 to climb back within a point, 31-30.