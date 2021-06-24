Revis, Hensley carry Post 21 to road sweep of Caldwell (with video)

Revis pitched around two errors and two hit batters, allowing only one runner to reach third base. Post 21 managed only five hits in the opener, with Revis, Ben Barnes and Damien Dula also singling.

Game two featured plenty more quality bat-work than did the opener. Post 21 (which served as the home team for the contest) jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the first, upped the margin to 7-0 after two innings and never looked back as it completed its first regular-season sweep of Caldwell in at least a dozen years.

Post 21 is up to three consecutive wins at Caldwell (following a 3-2 head-to-head road triumph in 2019) after going winless at M.S. Deal Stadium over a nine-year span before that.

The last time that Post 21 (3-1) was two or more games above .500 at any point was after Brent Rowe’s first two games as head coach to start the 2017 season. The club also started the 2014 season at 2-0 but later forfeited both wins. Those are only times Post 21 has been two or more games above .500 since its last Area IV Western Division title in 2010, when Rowe was still playing for the team.

Hensley paced the squad in game two, going 2 for 3 with a double, walk, run and five RBIs.