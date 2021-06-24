Revis, Hensley carry Post 21 to road sweep of Caldwell (with video)

GRANITE FALLS — Pitcher Dusty Revis in the opener and left fielder Ethan Hensley in both games Wednesday carried the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team to its biggest doubleheader sweep in quite some time, with 1-0 and 9-2 road wins at Caldwell County Post 29.
Revis, a right-hander, tossed a seven-inning complete game gem in game one, striking out eight without a walk and allowing just two hits (one over the final six innings).
He wasn’t in line for the win, however, until some seventh-inning heroics. In a 0-0 game in the top of that frame, Three Young drew the first walk of the contest by either team, and Mason Mozeley followed with a single to start things off. After a popout held the runners at first and second bases, Hensley’s hard one-hop shot got by the Caldwell shortstop as Young touched home plate for the game’s lone run.
“It was a pretty good outing. I just hit all my spots and executed,” Revis said. “Throughout the game, I got more comfortable locating my breaking stuff. I have slider and curve but mainly use my slider because I’ve thrown it more and am more comfortable with it. I had my defense behind me, so I knew I was good.
“I think this was a big win. Coming in here, we didn’t really know how they were going to be. Of course, they’re good like they always are. We’re a good team too though.”
Revis pitched around two errors and two hit batters, allowing only one runner to reach third base. Post 21 managed only five hits in the opener, with Revis, Ben Barnes and Damien Dula also singling.
Game two featured plenty more quality bat-work than did the opener. Post 21 (which served as the home team for the contest) jumped ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the first, upped the margin to 7-0 after two innings and never looked back as it completed its first regular-season sweep of Caldwell in at least a dozen years.
Post 21 is up to three consecutive wins at Caldwell (following a 3-2 head-to-head road triumph in 2019) after going winless at M.S. Deal Stadium over a nine-year span before that.
The last time that Post 21 (3-1) was two or more games above .500 at any point was after Brent Rowe’s first two games as head coach to start the 2017 season. The club also started the 2014 season at 2-0 but later forfeited both wins. Those are only times Post 21 has been two or more games above .500 since its last Area IV Western Division title in 2010, when Rowe was still playing for the team.
Hensley paced the squad in game two, going 2 for 3 with a double, walk, run and five RBIs.
“Dusty was as good as advertised,” Rowe said. “He had a great high school season. He’s an upper 80s guy with great command of four pitches. Ethan was extremely hot at the plate toward the end of the high school season, and it’s just kind of carried over. He hit some balls hard that got caught (Monday) at Shuey. But today, he really squared some balls up. Five RBIs, that’s payday.”
Post 21 used four different pitchers in the nightcap. Christian White (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, ER, K) started and earned the win before Garren Bryant (2 IP, 2 H, BB, ER, K), Wes Smith (IP, H, BB, K) and Hensley (IP, BB, 3 K) finished things out.
The lineup also got solid production from Chapel Matson (2 for 4, two runs, SB), Dula (2 for 2, run, two RBIs, two SB), Young (two walks, two runs) and Brayson Buff (double, run). Revis walked, stole two bases and drove in one, Mozeley walked twice, and Smith and Hunter Byerly walked and scored a run each.
“This was a huge day to come down here and take two on the road,” Rowe added. “I always like to say you win your home games and go .500 on the road, you’re going to give yourself a pretty good chance to be where you want to be when it ends. But today, we talked going in about how the goal was to win two, and they took care of business.
“I think we’ve got a good group of kids here, and for the first time (in my four seasons), we’ve got pitching. Not just one or two really good arms, but we’ve got depth behind it. And in a (condensed) season like this, you’re going to have to have plenty of arms. We keep playing like this and pitching like this, it should be a pretty fun summer.”
Post 21 visited Hickory Post 48 late Thursday and stays on the road to face Cleveland County Post 82-155 in a doubleheader today beginning at 5 p.m.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.