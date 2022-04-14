Ron Swink returns to head coaching role for Post 21 this summer

Burke County Post 21’s all-time winningest coach will be back at the helm of the local American Legion baseball club this summer.

Ron Swink, who guided Post 21 for 28 seasons from 1983-2004 and — after taking a year off for health reasons — from 2006-2011, will be head coach this summer.

The announcement came after Brent Rowe recently told Swink, who is also a member of the Post 21 baseball committee, that he would not return for a fifth season as head coach.

Under Rowe, Post 21 enjoyed its four most successful seasons since the Swink era, reaching the playoffs and winning at least eight games each summer. Post 21 highlighted its recent success under Rowe by claiming N.C. Area IV first-round playoff series in both 2018 and 2021, also winning its first advanced-round playoff game since 2009 last summer.

“(Rowe’s) daughters are getting older and know when dad’s not there, and he wanted that time with them,” Swink said.

“I think he also wanted to coach legion like it was when he played, and kids aren’t like that anymore unfortunately. Used to be, you had 17 kids on the roster, 17 were at every practice, 17 were at games. Now, a lot of parents want to do travel ball, too, so you might have someone gone for a week and that might be during the playoffs. And you can’t just tell them not to come back because you don’t have commitment from the number of players it takes and the quality of depth you used to have.”

Swink, 72, did not leave on his own terms in 2011 despite having led the club to 368 wins, one Area IV title, three Area IV finals appearances and about 15 Area IV playoff series wins in his previous tenure as head coach.

In the interim, Swink served as Area IV commissioner in 2015 and ‘16 and was an assistant under Rowe each of the last four seasons.

His grandson, Mason Mozeley, is a Freedom High senior catcher who has signed with UNC Greensboro to play baseball and is among those who are expected to play for Post 21 this summer.

“It will be nice to be able to be back (in the head coaching role),” Swink said, “and I’ll enjoy coaching my grandson, but I’ll enjoy coaching everybody we have. One thing we do that travel doesn’t is we are playing to win and you have to earn your playing time here.”

Swink said Tyler Hopkins would not return as assistant coach this summer. Swink’s and Hopkins’ assistant spots on staff are being taken by former Post 21 players Matt Baker and Dylan Poplin.

Post 21 will hold signups April 23 at 10 a.m. at Shuey Field in Morganton. Signups are for all interested players who were still 18 years old or younger on Jan. 1, 2022.

Swink said that a couple of sponsors are already on board for this season but the team is looking for more. Sponsors will all be recognized at Post 21 home games throughout the season.

For more details on signups or sponsorships, contact Swink at 828-432-1602 or ronswink49@gmail.com.

Paul Schenkel can be reached at sports@morganton.com.