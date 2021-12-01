Rutherford’s school-record 42 pushes Patton boys past Draughn

Playing minus starting senior point guard Quentin Rice due to a wrist injury, the Patton boys basketball team was tasked with picking up a good bit of scoring slack.
It didn’t take long to figure out where it would come from. The Panthers’ other ace simply added to his already-massive output.
Waylon Rutherford, who averaged 30.5 points in a 2-0 season-opening week, ramped it up another notch, pouring in a school-record 42 points as host Patton downed nonconference, cross-county foe Draughn for the second time in six days late Tuesday, 77-61.
“My teammates did a really good job setting screens and helping me get through them,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford started off hot, scoring PHS’ first 13 points, then threw down a dunk in the second quarter and hit a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left until halftime to give the Panthers (3-0) their first lead of the game at the break, 36-35.
The defending county player of the year threw down two more dunks — the first off an Anthony Feaster-Hicks defensive rebound and the second off a Connor Rudisill steal — in the third quarter and drained a pair of 3-pointers near the end of the period as Patton clung to a slim lead.
The game finally broke open early in the fourth on a pair of transition baskets from Rudisill — who added on a career-high 21 points — off Feaster-Hicks and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez defensive rebounds, the second of which saw Rudisill complete a three-point play.
Five straight more from Rutherford gave Patton its first double-digit lead, which was trimmed no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“(Transition) is a big part of what we try to do,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “We’ve worked hard to try to get in shape and try to be able to play in a fast-paced offense. We believe transition is a place where you can get difference-making points.”
Feaster-Hicks added seven rebounds, three assists and a block for PHS. Rutherford posted six boards and Rudisill tallied five. Cantrell-Vazquez scored six points with three rebounds.
Draughn started out on fire with a 10-0 lead, including five from Luke Rector. The Wildcats (0-2) later led 28-20, 35-26 and last at 49-46 before Patton put it away. Daylin Pritchard led the effort with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Brayden Schutt also hit double-digits with 13 points.
Patton visits crosstown rival Freedom on Friday as Draughn visits nearby foe East Burke after hosting nonconference Bandys late Wednesday.
GIRLS
Draughn 58, Patton 48
Double-digit scoring efforts from sisters Ella Abernathy (27) and Jenna Abernathy (12), along with 10 more from Bailey Bryant, powered the Lady Wildcats to a 2-0 start, with both wins coming over Patton (0-3).
Draughn needed those outputs on an unusual night that saw PHS score its first 20 points from the foul line en route to a 26-25 halftime lead. And fittingly, a Jenna basket on an assist from Ella gave the Lady Wildcats the lead for good with 3:57 left in the third quarter.
Some sharp free throw shooting from Ella early in the fourth helped Draughn extend its lead to double digits, and Jenna salted it away with a 6 for 6 showing from the stripe in the final minute.
“We kept our heads up when things weren’t going in our favor,” Ella said. “We worked together when we had people in foul trouble.”
Draughn won despite a 17 of 17 performance from the foul line by Patton senior Cierra Lail (23 points), and PHS went 26 of 32 from the stripe as a team. As part of that, Draughn’s Aubrie Snyder, Katie Cozort and Regan Winkler all finished with four fouls.
“We’ve got to adjust in those moments,” said Draughn coach Liz Taylor. “We’ve got to play through it. We’ve got to control what we can.”
Ella added eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Cozort tallied up five boards for DHS.
In addition to her scoring, Lail added eight rebounds and five assists for Patton. Hayley Caraway supplied 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
