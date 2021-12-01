Rutherford’s school-record 42 pushes Patton boys past Draughn

Draughn needed those outputs on an unusual night that saw PHS score its first 20 points from the foul line en route to a 26-25 halftime lead. And fittingly, a Jenna basket on an assist from Ella gave the Lady Wildcats the lead for good with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

Some sharp free throw shooting from Ella early in the fourth helped Draughn extend its lead to double digits, and Jenna salted it away with a 6 for 6 showing from the stripe in the final minute.

“We kept our heads up when things weren’t going in our favor,” Ella said. “We worked together when we had people in foul trouble.”

Draughn won despite a 17 of 17 performance from the foul line by Patton senior Cierra Lail (23 points), and PHS went 26 of 32 from the stripe as a team. As part of that, Draughn’s Aubrie Snyder, Katie Cozort and Regan Winkler all finished with four fouls.

“We’ve got to adjust in those moments,” said Draughn coach Liz Taylor. “We’ve got to play through it. We’ve got to control what we can.”

Ella added eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Cozort tallied up five boards for DHS.

In addition to her scoring, Lail added eight rebounds and five assists for Patton. Hayley Caraway supplied 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

