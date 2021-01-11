Schedules shuffle for all 4 county high schools

Quarantines and close contacts for high school basketball teams around the region have forced more postponements for local prep squads, impacting all four county schools already this week.
On Monday, Freedom’s slate of home games against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hickory became varsity girls only when varsity and JV boys both were postponed, then later in the day rescheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 21, when both games will be played with 4:30 p.m. (JV boys) and 6 p.m. (varsity boys) tipoffs.
The Patriot programs’ nonconference games Wednesday at Mountain Heritage and NWC contests Friday at South Caldwell remain on as scheduled.
Tuesday’s slate of games will see Patton’s varsity boys Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup at home with Bunker Hill postponed, with a makeup date to be announced later. JV boys and varsity girls games (BH does not have JV girls) still are on as planned with a 4:30 p.m. start.
The Panthers’ Thursday trip to Hibriten also will not have varsity boys action, but JV girls, JV boys and varsity girls action will take place starting at 4 p.m. And on Friday, PHS’ varsity girls game at West Caldwell, postponed from last week, will be played solo at 5:30 p.m.
Draughn’s games at Foard on Monday, already slated to be varsity-only, became solely varsity girls action when the boys game was pushed. Both that game and a JV boys contest between the schools will take place on Friday, Feb. 5, with 4 p.m. (JV boys) and 5:30 p.m. (varsity boys) tipoffs.
Additionally, the Wildcats' varsity boys game versus West Caldwell scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, as well. A three-game slate between the Warriors and Wildcats in Valdese — JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys — now is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, with a 4:30 p.m. start.
DHS’ Thursday home games against East Burke now will be minus all boys action, with JV girls tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity girls at 6 p.m. The JV boys and varsity boys games will be played on Friday, Jan. 22, with 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tipoffs, respectively.
And in additional Cavaliers’ action, Friday’s trip to Hibriten will consist of JV girls, JV boys and varsity girls gameplay starting at 4 p.m. The varsity boys contest has been moved to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.