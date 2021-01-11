Schedules shuffle for all 4 county high schools

Quarantines and close contacts for high school basketball teams around the region have forced more postponements for local prep squads, impacting all four county schools already this week.

On Monday, Freedom’s slate of home games against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hickory became varsity girls only when varsity and JV boys both were postponed, then later in the day rescheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 21, when both games will be played with 4:30 p.m. (JV boys) and 6 p.m. (varsity boys) tipoffs.

The Patriot programs’ nonconference games Wednesday at Mountain Heritage and NWC contests Friday at South Caldwell remain on as scheduled.

Tuesday’s slate of games will see Patton’s varsity boys Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup at home with Bunker Hill postponed, with a makeup date to be announced later. JV boys and varsity girls games (BH does not have JV girls) still are on as planned with a 4:30 p.m. start.

The Panthers’ Thursday trip to Hibriten also will not have varsity boys action, but JV girls, JV boys and varsity girls action will take place starting at 4 p.m. And on Friday, PHS’ varsity girls game at West Caldwell, postponed from last week, will be played solo at 5:30 p.m.