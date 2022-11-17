Season begins for Burke hoops teams with mixture of high hopes, question marks

High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.

Both of last year’s county players of the year are back for another crack at it with the Freedom boys’ do-it-all sophomore Amore Connelly and the Draughn girls’ senior post Aubrie Snyder looking to reprise or improve upon seasons that saw them average 19.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively.

Those efforts were good enough to propel the Patriot boys to a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-championship and an appearance in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs and the Lady Wildcats to a second-place finish in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and a 1A state playoff berth.

Last year’s other playoff teams were the Draughn boys, who won the WHC but graduated the county’s third-leading scorer (Daylin Pritchard, 18.4 ppg) and have a new coach (Drew McGuire); the Patton boys, who were third in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs but graduated their top three scorers who combined for 55.4 points per game; the East Burke girls, who finished second in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and return almost everyone from last year’s squad; and the Freedom girls, who were third in the NWC and have the youngest team of longtime coach Amber Reddick’s tenure.

In addition to Connelly (6.8 rpb, 4.3 apg last year), the Patriot boys return fellow first-team all-county player Mekhi “Philly” Harris, a senior guard who averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last winter.

The pair will be instrumental as Freedom tries to fend off Alexander Central, Hibriten and South Caldwell in the NWC and build on last year’s successes with the help of players like Gavin McNaughton, Dyson Dellinger and Avery Pollard.

The Lady Wildcats return not just Snyder (8.4 rpg, 1.1 apg last year), but also fellow all-county players Ella Abernathy (15.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.4 apg), a first-team senior guard, and Jenna Abernathy (7.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg), a second-team junior guard, as well as seniors Maddison Powell and Katie Cozort.

Not only did the Draughn boys lose their top scorer from last season and get a new coach with former assistant McGuire’s promotion, they also are in a holding pattern until the school’s football team finishes its season. As many as a half-dozen or more football players are expected on the hardwood, as well, leaving the Wildcats to get plenty of quality time for JV players this preseason with a group led by returning senior Zaydin Pritchard, a second-team all-county player last year who averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Despite the slow start to the preseason, DHS retains hopes of a repeat WHC championship run.

“The kids are working hard, the ones who we’ve got,” McGuire said. “We’ve got seven JVs and seven varsity. We’re practicing together. It’s really helping the JVs get up to speed quicker, but it’s not really helping our varsity too much. But it’s kind of the hand we’re dealt, so we’re just trying to roll with it.”

The Patton boys will be heavily reliant on their only two seniors this winter, forward Randan Clarke, who was an honorable mention all-county player last year, and Jake Perry, who played well for PHS before an injury cut his season short.

The new-look Panthers will try to jell quickly before navigating a tough MF7 league slate.

“I like my kids,” said Patton coach Dennis Brittain. “We’re full of inexperience. I don’t want to say it’s a rebuild year, but it’s year when we’re going to have to learn pretty quickly in order to have the same kind of seasons we’ve been having. I think the potential is there, they just need to play and get some experience.”

The Lady Cavaliers return two all-county first-teamers in sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell (12.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.1 apg) and senior forward Aubree Grigg (12.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 apg) and two second-teamers in senior forward Taylor Bostain (7.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 apg) and junior forward Kassie Turner (5.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.8 apg).

That wealth of returning experience and production should set EB up nicely for a serious run at a CVAC championship this winter.

The Lady Patriots return two starting juniors in guards Sydnie Demiter and Statlee McGee, along with sophomore guards Peyton Caldwell and Haven Gladden, who also saw ample playing time last winter. Beyond that, FHS is hoping for a handful of other players — including juniors and sophomores who have been promoted to larger roles and several freshmen — to pick up slack.

How quickly it all comes together will determine how competitive Freedom can be in the NWC.

“In my entire career, it’s the youngest and most inexperienced team I’ve ever had,” Reddick said. “So, the bright side of that is we don’t have any seniors, and we only have three juniors. So, I think that the future is bright for us and we have a lot of potential. But it’s definitely going to be a pretty steep learning curve this season.”

The two teams seeking to make the largest improvements from last year and find a way back to the playoffs are the East Burke boys, who placed sixth in the CVAC last year, and the Patton girls, who are coming off a fifth-place result in the MF7.

The Cavs have a different look in terms of personnel this year — all of EB’s all-county players from last year were seniors — and that may result in some scheme changes from what the Wild Bunch fans are used to.

“We’re really kind of a brand-new team this year,” said EB coach Jerome Ramsey. “A lot of those guys who were seniors last year had contributed for a while, so we’ve got some young guys up and we are a completely different-looking team than what we normally are. We have a little bit of size and seem to have more forwards than normal. That’s different for me. I’m normally a more guard-oriented thinker. But we’re off to a good start.”

The Lady Panthers actually have a good bit of senior experience to lean on as starters Kelsey Powell and Savanna Pinkerton, both all-county honorable mention players last winter, are back, along with Allie Witherspoon and a couple other seniors who didn’t play last year.

“We’re just trying to develop that chemistry,” said PHS coach Autumn Ward. “It’s going to be a lot of learning and a lot of growing during nonconference. But, hopefully, we can get it together and really compete in our conference games.”

East Burke’s teams open Friday night at South Caldwell while Draughn currently is slated to open at East Burke on Tuesday (though that remains subject to change due to football), the same night Freedom will visit Patton for both schools’ openers.