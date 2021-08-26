Second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational set for this weekend

Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday hosts the Carolinas Golf Association’s second annual Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational.

The boys field features 84 golfers and the girls field 30 golfers. That event will feature some of the top youth talent (ages 14-18 and who have not finished high school) from around the Southeast in 36 holes of stroke play.

The top 125 boys and top 75 girls in the Carolinas Junior Rankings as of July 8 were invited to register, and the top 79 ranked boys and top 27 ranked girls who registered were accepted into the field. The top four boys and top two girls finishers from Mimosa’s Dan Dobson Junior Open last month also received invitations.

Among the field for a second consecutive year are four Burke County high school student-athletes, including East Burke senior Sam Mace and Freedom sophomore Alex Bock, who both return after strong showings in the inaugural event in 2020.

As one of the youngest competitors in the field, Bock fired a final-round 67 to share sixth place. In the spring, he set a FHS 3A classification record by tying for sixth place in the NCHSAA state championships, one week after he won the individual title at the 3A West Regional event. Bock tees off at 10:48 a.m. in round one Saturday.