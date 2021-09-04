Second-half turnovers cost Draughn in loss to Hickory

VALDESE — A brief power outage and the resulting 15-minute delay to the start of the second half seemed to take the wind out of the host Draughn football team’s sails and foreshadow the remainder of the game.
After battling nonconference opponent Hickory to a manageable nine-point deficit at the intermission, the Wildcats were outscored 22-7 after the break in a 37-13 loss, their second straight setback to start the fall.
It also marked the third straight week that Draughn’s original opponent didn’t take the field. The Wildcats (0-2) were supposed to have played archrival East Burke in the Week 3 slot, but the Cavaliers’ COVID-19 protocols left DHS to find a replacement game yet again and the Red Tornadoes were available.
After Draughn received the opening kickoff of the second half, the Hickory defense forced four turnovers and the Red Tornadoes’ offense took advantage in turn, scoring points off of every Wildcat miscue and running away with the game.
“The score doesn't show it, but our kids played extremely hard,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “We challenged our kids after last week, (a 56-6 home loss to Mount Airy), and felt like they kind of gave up in the second half (in that game), but they came out and fought this week. We played four quarters and got after it and were able to punch one in late.”
The late score came from running back Justice Cunningham, who carried to the end zone from three yards away with 45 seconds to play, allowing Draughn to finish on a positive note.
Penalties killed the Wildcats’ series to open the second half, backing them up into the shadow of their own goal line for the punt. The Red Tornadoes stormed through the protection and blocked the kick out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Draughn continued with its untimely errors with an interception and two fumbles, with Hickory scoring off the miscues each time.
Earlier, the game stayed scoreless for most of the first quarter until Hickory’s Josiah Edwards ran one in from nine yards out with 4:45 left in the opening frame to cash in after being set up by an 88-yard catch-and-run from Dashawn Medley off a Turner Wood pass. A successful conversion put the Red Tornadoes up 8-0.
The Wildcats answered back in a big way on the next possession with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Eli Tillery to Tywan Nemorin. Draughn’s conversion attempt was no good, however, keeping the hosts in a deficit, 8-6.
With time winding down in the half, Wood connected with Rico Walker from 13 yards to put a little more space between Hickory and Draughn, 15-6, going into halftime.
Sophomore ball-carrier Nigel Dula led the DHS offense with 105 rushing yards on 10 carries. Cunningham added 21 yards on six attempts, including the late score.
Through the air, Tillery completed 8 of 18 passes for 120 yards with one interception paired with the scoring strike. Along with Nemorin’s 54-yard catch, Dula and Beckett Nelson each caught two passes for 27 yards and Zaydin Pritchard hauled in a 12-yard reception.
The Wildcats are slated to travel to Gastonia to continue their nonconference schedule against Highland Tech this coming Friday in a battle of winless squads.
Corey Carroll can be reached at sports@morganton.com.