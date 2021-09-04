Second-half turnovers cost Draughn in loss to Hickory

VALDESE — A brief power outage and the resulting 15-minute delay to the start of the second half seemed to take the wind out of the host Draughn football team’s sails and foreshadow the remainder of the game.

After battling nonconference opponent Hickory to a manageable nine-point deficit at the intermission, the Wildcats were outscored 22-7 after the break in a 37-13 loss, their second straight setback to start the fall.

It also marked the third straight week that Draughn’s original opponent didn’t take the field. The Wildcats (0-2) were supposed to have played archrival East Burke in the Week 3 slot, but the Cavaliers’ COVID-19 protocols left DHS to find a replacement game yet again and the Red Tornadoes were available.

After Draughn received the opening kickoff of the second half, the Hickory defense forced four turnovers and the Red Tornadoes’ offense took advantage in turn, scoring points off of every Wildcat miscue and running away with the game.