SECURITY MEASURES: Wildcats bolster young QB with strong run game, O-line
DRAUGHN HIGH SCHOOL

SECURITY MEASURES: Wildcats bolster young QB with strong run game, O-line

VALDESE — The Draughn football team’s last two seasons have been two of the productive offensively in school history, but both came with a senior quarterback at the helm.

Braxton Cox guided the Wildcats to all kinds of records in 2019 before Desmond Hedrick kept DHS pointed in the right direction as an offense this past spring.

But now, as Draughn looks to keep its momentum on that side of the ball, it’s sophomore Eli Tillery — who rotated in under center at times as a freshman — who will be tasked with making that happen. But luckily, he’s got some good help.

Sophomore running back Nigel Dula, who was second in the county in rushing this past spring, and an offensive line that returns four of its five starters led by stud junior Luke Rector, who will kick out from center to left tackle, will help support a young QB talented in his own right.

“Eli is a phenomenal athlete who has put in a lot of hard work,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “It became very evident to me and my staff last year early on that he could help us in games as a freshman. In the back of my mind, for us to be successful in the future, I knew that if he was going to be our quarterback of the future, we had to put him in situations to get him reps early.”

Powell said he challenged Tillery in the offseason to do on- and off-field things to improve, and the sophomore has responded.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

Quarterbacks: Eli Tillery, John Robert Abernathy.

Ball-carriers: Nigel Dula, Justice Cunningham, Donnell Wilkins, Hampton Blackwell, Thomas Lambert.

Pass-catchers: Beckett Nelson, Daylin Pritchard, Zaydin Pritchard, Zach Pinker, Connor Pinkerton, Tywan Nemorin, Trevor Houston, Riley Cooper, Holden Curry, Kelton Mitchell, Ty Matthews, Jacob Mull, Nathan Clark.

Linemen: Luke Rector, Josh Elkins, Tristan Hines, Bryan Sanchez, Trey Kincaid, Nathan Clark, Ryan Dameron, Chase Davis, John Robert Abernathy, Kelton Mitchell, Jacob Mull, Nathan Clark, Nigel Dula.

Linebackers: Donnell Wilkins, Thomas Lambert, Holden Curry, Hampton Blackwell, Ty Matthews, Daylin Pritchard, Zaydin Pritchard, Justice Cunningham, Nigel Dula.

Defensive backs: Tywan Nemorin, Zach Pinkerton, Connor Pinkerton, Trevor Houston, Will Price, Beckett Nelson, Eli Tillery.

Specialists: John Robert Abernathy, Daylin Pritchard, Jacob Mull, Luke Rector.

Returners: Tywan Nemorin, Nigel Dula, Zach Pinkerton, Beckett Nelson, Justice Cunningham, Will Price.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.

SCHEDULES, STATS

2021 FALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 20 at Thomas Jefferson

Aug. 27 Patton

Sept. 3 East Burke

Sept. 10 at Highland Tech

Sept. 17 OWEN

Sept. 24 at AVERY CO.

Oct. 1 at MITCHELL

Oct. 8 MADISON

Oct. 15 ROSMAN

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at MTN. HERITAGE

2021 SPRING RESULTS

Feb. 26 WEST IREDELL W 14-3

March 5 at PATTON W 39-21

March 12 BUNKER HILL L 6-44

March 19 at HIBRITEN L 6-56

March 26 FOARD W 25-17

April 1 WEST CALDWELL W 21-7

April 9 at EAST BURKE W 41-28

(ALL CAPS = conference game)

2021 SPRING STAT LEADERS

Rushing; Att; Yds; TD

*Nigel Dula; 126; 827; 7

Desmond Hedrick; 62; 231; 1

Omar Conley; 10; 45; 1

Passing; Comp; Att; Yds; TD-Int

Desmond Hedrick; 42; 105; 528; 4-1

Receiving; Rec; Yds; TD

*Beckett Nelson 15 231 5

*Zach Pinkerton 14 225 1

*Elijah Pritchard 11 162 1

* = returning

