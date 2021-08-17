SECURITY MEASURES: Wildcats bolster young QB with strong run game, O-line

VALDESE — The Draughn football team’s last two seasons have been two of the productive offensively in school history, but both came with a senior quarterback at the helm.

Braxton Cox guided the Wildcats to all kinds of records in 2019 before Desmond Hedrick kept DHS pointed in the right direction as an offense this past spring.

But now, as Draughn looks to keep its momentum on that side of the ball, it’s sophomore Eli Tillery — who rotated in under center at times as a freshman — who will be tasked with making that happen. But luckily, he’s got some good help.

Sophomore running back Nigel Dula, who was second in the county in rushing this past spring, and an offensive line that returns four of its five starters led by stud junior Luke Rector, who will kick out from center to left tackle, will help support a young QB talented in his own right.

“Eli is a phenomenal athlete who has put in a lot of hard work,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “It became very evident to me and my staff last year early on that he could help us in games as a freshman. In the back of my mind, for us to be successful in the future, I knew that if he was going to be our quarterback of the future, we had to put him in situations to get him reps early.”