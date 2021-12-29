Senior post King leads Freedom girls into Christmas championship game

At times, basketball can be the simplest of games.
Such was the case on the second day of girls action on Tuesday at the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational when Forbush had no answer for the height and wingspan put to good use by Lady Patriots senior post Zakiah King.
She devoured the Lady Falcons inside with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, paving the way for host Freedom to advance to the tournament’s championship game with a 47-40 victory.
“You can’t teach those things,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “She’s really bought in to what we want to do here. The thing I love about her is she’s not just scoring for us. She’s playing great defense. She’s blocking out, she’s rebounding, she’s blocking shots.
“She’s just really coming into her own right now, I feel like.”
King had 10 points after a quarter as Freedom (10-1) led 15-13 and she scored the Lady Patriots’ first six points of the third quarter as FHS built its first double-digit lead of the game, 34-24.
A 3-pointer by Christena Rhone and a basket by Kaylee Ollis expanded the advantage enough for Freedom to keep Forbush at bay, even as the hosts’ scoring attack cooled in the fourth frame.
King took assists from four different teammates — Rhone, Peyton Caldwell, Haven Gladden and Stevee McGee — as she secured game-high scoring honors for the Lady Patriots in the win.
“They were just getting the ball to me early,” King said. “Using my height advantage really helped.”
Added Reddick: “We knew we had the advantage inside with Zakiah. Credit her, she’s stepping up. We did a good job of getting her the ball, and she’s finishing. She’s doing a great job for us right now, especially with some of our guards out with sickness and injury. We’re proud of how she’s stepped up. We’re just trying to get some leadership from our seniors and grow our young ones up in a hurry.”
Again minus guards Statlee McGee, Sydnie Demiter and Amighty Walker, King’s scoring total was supplemented by Stevee McGee (eight points), Ollis (five) and Rhone (four), who exited the game briefly late in the going with an apparent leg ailment.
Caldwell and Gladden added three more points apiece for the Lady Patriots.
FHS played for the trophy late Wednesday against Hibriten, a team they’ll also see twice later on in the schedule once Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play commences.
BOYS
Freedom 71, West Caldwell 67
The Patriot boys advanced to a championship game late Wednesday, as well, after digging out of a big hole on Tuesday night after the Warriors led 23-7 following one quarter of action.
Freedom (8-2) still trailed by double digits at halftime, 45-34, and was down five past the midpoint of the third period before FHS freshman Amore Connelly once again took control to give the hosts their first lead of the game.
In the span of 1:07 late in the third, Connelly earned four straight trips to the foul line and made all but one of his eight ensuing free throws — the Patriots already were in the double bonus by that point — as Freedom surged ahead, 53-51.
The game was knotted up at 59-all at the end of the third quarter and WC resumed the lead on the first possession of the fourth frame, but a Trey Ledford 3-pointer 10 seconds later gave Freedom a 60-59 advantage, and the hosts maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Connelly’s basket with 1:40 to play capped off a tense clock-killing possession and made it 69-65 and he earned another trip to the foul line with 19.9 seconds left and made both bonus attempts to set the final margin.
“I’m completely OK with the fact that we had to get out a hole tonight because it wasn’t (an issue with) toughness or effort,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman. “We just weren’t making shots, and they were. What it took was a group of 12 guys just chipping away.
“I thought for a young group, tonight was the toughest as a team that we’ve been.”
Connelly scored a game-high 30 points and was joined in double figures by upperclassman teammates Ledford and Philly Harris with 13 points apiece.
As FHS, like West Caldwell, dealt with foul trouble — the Warriors’ double-bonus opportunities came in the first half — depth again came in handy for the hosts as Dyson Dellinger and Gavin McNaughton supplied six points apiece off the bench and other reserves played key minutes.
That pair accounted for six straight in the middle of the second quarter as Freedom trimmed its deficit down to single digits.
“It was just effort and toughness,” McNaughton said. “We came together as a team. A lot of times, we try to do too much with the ball. But I feel like today, we came together as a team. We really played as hard as we could.”
Added Zimmerman: “These guys prepare in practice every day. That’s what prepares them more than the game situations. They’re ready for it. We had a guy in Jacob Searcy who came in and gave us great minutes off the bench tonight. Within his role, he did his job as good as he could.”
Freedom met Enka in Wednesday night’s tournament championship game.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.