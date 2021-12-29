Senior post King leads Freedom girls into Christmas championship game

The Patriot boys advanced to a championship game late Wednesday, as well, after digging out of a big hole on Tuesday night after the Warriors led 23-7 following one quarter of action.

Freedom (8-2) still trailed by double digits at halftime, 45-34, and was down five past the midpoint of the third period before FHS freshman Amore Connelly once again took control to give the hosts their first lead of the game.

In the span of 1:07 late in the third, Connelly earned four straight trips to the foul line and made all but one of his eight ensuing free throws — the Patriots already were in the double bonus by that point — as Freedom surged ahead, 53-51.

The game was knotted up at 59-all at the end of the third quarter and WC resumed the lead on the first possession of the fourth frame, but a Trey Ledford 3-pointer 10 seconds later gave Freedom a 60-59 advantage, and the hosts maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Connelly’s basket with 1:40 to play capped off a tense clock-killing possession and made it 69-65 and he earned another trip to the foul line with 19.9 seconds left and made both bonus attempts to set the final margin.