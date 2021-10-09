Shorthanded Patton blanked at R-S Central as win streak snapped

RUTHERFORDTON — R-S Central did not complete a pass during Friday’s homecoming game versus Patton in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play.
It didn’t need to.
The Hilltoppers ran wild for 315 on 27 carries (11.7 yards per carry) as a team, wearing down the Panthers with a long scoring drive to open the game and breaking loose for long runs afterward en route to a 48-0 victory.
The outcome snapped a two-game winning streak for the Panthers (2-4, 0-2 MF7 2A Conf.).
R-S Central opened the game with the ball and went to work in its triple-option offense, covering 59 yards on 11 plays. The Panthers forced the Hilltoppers into just one third down on the drive, at the Patton 5-yard-line, and limited R-S to 1 yard on that play to bring up fourth-and-1.
Following a timeout, R-S pounded the ball up the middle with quarterback Jaiden Coston to move the chains before repeating the same play for a 1-yard score to make it 7-0 at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter.
Patton gained a first down on its first series as Quentin Rice — who made his first at quarterback for Randan Clarke — found Waylon Rutherford for a 7-yard pass on third down. But faced with third-and-long again, Rice was intercepted to set the hosts up across midfield at the Patton 39.
R-S needed just six total snaps to score its next three touchdowns sandwiched around two Panthers’ three-and-outs for a 27-0 margin with 9:30 left until halftime. Hines went in from 39 yards for the first score before Coston cruised in from 63 yards on the second score and took it 44 yards to the house to crack the century mark on the ground early.
Patton then crossed midfield for the first time before punting again but finally forced an R-S punt and took back over its own 26. But Rice was picked off again on the next play, and Coston’s 1-yard TD — his fourth of the night — set the halftime score at 34-0.
Another PHS three-and-out was followed by the longest gain of the night, a Tyler Logan 70-yard TD run off right tackle and up the home sideline for a 41-0 score barely 2 minutes into the third.
Three of Patton’s final four possessions entered R-S territory. The first ended on a failed fourth-down conversion, the second on a 59-yard Coston interception return TD to usher in the mercy-rule running clock late in the third period and the final one was halted at the Hilltoppers’ 29 as time expired.
Coston finished with seven carries for a game-high 119 yards and the five total TDs, with fullback Ken Hines III adding 11 carries for 97 yards.
Patton rushed 38 times for 88 yards, led by freshman Tylar Johnson’s 47 yards, all but one of which came in the final period. Johnson added a pair of kick returns covering 20-plus yards. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez added 28 rushing yards on nine attempts, and Rice totaled 30 yards (20 passing), with Rutherford catching a pair of passes for 15 yards.
Already playing minus starting lineman Kamden Stephens (season) and missing running back Tay’Adrian Brawley for a third consecutive week and Clarke for a second time this season, the news got worse on the injury front in the late stages for Patton.
Rutherford — an all-county first-team player in the spring season after breaking PHS’ single-season receiving yards mark in just seven games — was injured early in the final period and needed help to get off the field, favoring his right leg.
In the moments just before, he had just made a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and returned a punt 31 yards.
Also for the PHS defense, Trevor Smith had a fumble recovery and tackle for loss.
Patton this week hosts Brevard.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.