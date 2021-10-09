Shorthanded Patton blanked at R-S Central as win streak snapped

R-S needed just six total snaps to score its next three touchdowns sandwiched around two Panthers’ three-and-outs for a 27-0 margin with 9:30 left until halftime. Hines went in from 39 yards for the first score before Coston cruised in from 63 yards on the second score and took it 44 yards to the house to crack the century mark on the ground early.

Patton then crossed midfield for the first time before punting again but finally forced an R-S punt and took back over its own 26. But Rice was picked off again on the next play, and Coston’s 1-yard TD — his fourth of the night — set the halftime score at 34-0.

Another PHS three-and-out was followed by the longest gain of the night, a Tyler Logan 70-yard TD run off right tackle and up the home sideline for a 41-0 score barely 2 minutes into the third.

Three of Patton’s final four possessions entered R-S territory. The first ended on a failed fourth-down conversion, the second on a 59-yard Coston interception return TD to usher in the mercy-rule running clock late in the third period and the final one was halted at the Hilltoppers’ 29 as time expired.

Coston finished with seven carries for a game-high 119 yards and the five total TDs, with fullback Ken Hines III adding 11 carries for 97 yards.