Shorthanded Patton falls 54-0 at Brevard

BREVARD — Without a full cast of players, The Patton football team ran up against an incredibly difficult task at Brevard as the hosts rolled to a 54-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory on Friday night.

Patton played without starting quarterback Randan Clarke, running back Trevor Smith and linemen Dawson Carswell and Kelton Fox. Panthers coach Mark Duncan said two of the players were out because of illness and two because of injuries. Against R-S Central on Oct. 7, Clarke had rushed for 191 yards on 19 carries, and Smith, the county’s leading rusher going into the week, had gained 127 yards on 22 carries.

Duncan said the loss of the starters didn’t completely overhaul the game plan of what the Panthers wanted to do against Brevard, but the Panthers dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 MF7.

“We had to start young guys,” Duncan said. “The good thing is they got some playing experience. The big thing now is evaluating what the young guys did and what we have to change.”

The roster changes resulted in sophomores Burke Wilson, at quarterback, and Cayden Roscoe, at running back, bearing the brunt of the load. The Panthers didn’t throw a pass in the game. In the end, the Panthers rushed for minus-19 yards in 29 attempts. Senior Colten Dale led the Panthers’ offense with four yards gained on three carries.

In contrast, Brevard piled up 337 yards on the ground and 176 yards through the air.

Senior Jacob Stockton, with 94 yards and a touchdown on nine runs, and junior Corey Mathews, with 85 yards and three touchdowns on 15 runs, carried the Blue Devils’ early load before giving way to younger players. Junior quarterback Colt Swicegood completed all six of his passes in the first half for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Stockton’s score came on a 13-yard run with 8:34 left in the first quarter. Mathews followed with scoring runs of 1 yard and 2 yards, propelling the Blue Devils to a 20-0 lead. Swicegood then completed scoring passes of 25 yards to Henry Ogle and 67 yards to Dillon Galloway to give the Blue Devils a 33-0 lead at halftime.

Mathews added his third touchdown, a 2-yard run with 6:57 left, for the Blue Devils’ lone score of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, freshman running back Braylon Thompson broke off runs of 58 and 51 yards for the Blue Devils’ final two touchdowns. The runs allowed Thompson to finish with a game-high 122 yards on six carries.

Duncan said it is possible the four absent starters will be back when the Panthers return to conference action against Chase this Friday at home.

“We’ll watch the game film and see what was good and bad and see what we have to do to get better,” Duncan said.