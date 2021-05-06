Six county players open 2A tennis regionals Friday

Six Burke County high school boys tennis players — two singles entries and two doubles squads — each start their goal of winning state titles today at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs.

They include Patton’s Charlie Gessner and East Burke’s Thomas Wentz in singles plus Patton’s Braxton Mull and Ransom Vance and Draughn’s Corey Powell and Ryan Williams in doubles.

Gessner, the back-to-back Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference singles champion who is also a past county singles champ as well, is the only local player with regional experience. He is making a third trip to regionals — last year’s event was canceled — after most recently winning a first-round match in 2019 and coming within one win of a state berth.

Wentz, Mull/Vance and Powell/Williams each lost in the semifinals of last week’s NWFAC tournament at Patton.

First-round matches and quarterfinals take place today at GWU, with semifinals and finals on Saturday.

Freedom did not have anyone qualify for regionals in 3A, which open today at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.