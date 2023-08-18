The Patton boys soccer team’s schedule provided the opportunity for some early bragging rights, and the Panthers had little trouble earning them.

Patton (3-0) has made its claim as the best squad in Burke County after a clean sweep of shutouts over local foes in the season’s first week, topping Draughn 9-0 in Valdese on Monday, East Burke 6-0 in Morganton on Wednesday and archrival Freedom 3-0 at home on Thursday.

Seventeenth-year PHS head coach Keith Scott described his team’s play as being excellent in broad terms.

“We’re possessing the ball really well, especially the first two games” he said. “We didn’t quite possess it as well as we wanted to (against the Patriots), but we have a really good possession game with a build-up and then a finish. So, as long as we’re working hard and doing that, it helps us.

“We got into a little bit too much of trying to play long balls (against Freedom), which they worked, but that’s not really the game we’re trying to play. Overall, I’ve been really pleased with the effort everybody’s been putting in. We’ve had good practices. We get lots of rotations in. We’ve got a lot of different scorers. And then our backline and goalkeeper (Isai Jimenez Luna) have just been really good. They’ve shut down everybody.”

Even more promising for Patton has been the contributions it has gotten from young players, something that bodes well immediately and down the road.

Sophomore Tony Vicente had five goals on the week, scoring in the 19th minute versus Freedom (2-1) after posting a hat trick versus the Cavaliers (0-2) and scoring the first goal of the season against the Wildcats (0-2). And freshman Gabino Vasquez scored four goals on the week, along with three from sophomore Abraham Miguel.

Those big performances from young players have paired well with contributions from veterans like senior Collin Callahan (two goals, five assists) and junior Jimenez Luna, who has recorded a clean sheet in all three games.

“It’s been great early on,” Scott said. “They have really stepped up. We have six starting seniors, and that was part of having a JV team, because it’s a big group of freshmen who are really good. They’re getting a lot of playing time on JV. With 10 seniors on the team, it’ll be a big shift for next year.

“These guys getting off to a really quick start has been great. If we can keep that up, it just adds to the attack we’ve already got.”

Xavier Bernabe, Greyson Bonfield, Josue Yax and David Bernabe also scored one goal apiece for Patton throughout the week.

Thursday’s matchup was a spirited contest with a yellow card for each squad and quite a few dramatic scoring opportunities that weren’t converted on both sides. While everyone is friends at the end of the day — Scott said the Patton and Freedom players were checking in the handshake line to see who was going to Bojangles’ after the game — working to be the best team in the county is something the Panthers pride a great deal.

“It’s a morale boost,” Scott said. “We basically always have three goals — to be the best team in the county, to go out and win conference and then to play as far as we can into the playoffs. So, we just sort of count those as we go.

“We still have to play (the county teams) again, but we’re off to a good start. It’s tough (playing them all early), especially when we play Freedom because it’s such a big rivalry game. Everybody gets pumped up. You never know what’ll happen, and it’s always close games.”

County rematches will come versus Draughn on Monday, at East Burke on Wednesday and at Freedom a week after that on Aug. 30.

“It’s like I tell these guys all the time, the second time you play any team, it’s going to be much tougher than the first time you played them,” Scott said. “The games are going to be closer, they’re going to be more physical, so we’ve got to be more mentally prepared for all three of those games.

“The physical aspect, we’re doing really well. But it’s that mental game the second time you play them when you’ve really got to be tough because things are going to be much tougher. Nothing comes easy.”