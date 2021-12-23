Sports editor Justin Epley's top five stories of 2021

When you write newspaper articles 250-plus days per year, it’s easy to get into a rhythm of writing different stories that are all written the same way, if you’re not careful.
But there are always a handful of stories that just stand out — you get to talk to remarkable people doing remarkable things in remarkable ways, and then you’re able to write a remarkable story out of all that. Those are the fun ones, and you never know when they’re going to pop up.
With that in mind, here are my favorite stories from 2021.
Patton boys beat WC at buzzer for 2nd straight year
GAMEWELL — Last year, it took double overtime.
This go-around, the Patton boys basketball team sealed its dramatic win in regulation.
Patton volleyball back in regional semis after sweep at W. Stokes
KING — Welcome back to the regional semifinals, Patton volleyball team.
The No. 13 Lady Panthers are headed back to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semis — the same round they reached last year — thanks to Thursday evening’s second-round road sweep over No. 5 West Stokes, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.
When Bristol dust settles, could North Wilkesboro rise?
In some aspects, NASCAR has come to realize what many fans have known for a long time — a go…
Could the same be true of North Wilkesboro Speedway?
Freedom RB Hampton racks up 300-plus yards, 4 TDs in win over Central Cabarrus
Freedom junior running back B.G. Hampton played the role of locomotive as the Patriots derai…
Freedom junior running back B.G. Hampton played the role of locomotive as the Patriots derailed Central Cabarrus at home Friday night, scoring a 42-19 Senior Night win.
The Vikings simply had no answer for the 5-foot-11, 225-pound power back as Hampton gashed them over and over, finishing with 324 yards and four touchdowns when the final whistle blew.
Difficulty level rises greatly for Draughn in 2nd round vs. E. Randolph
If last week felt like a breeze, this one’s going to be more like a stout headwind.
The difficulty level ramps up significantly in Ramseur for the Draughn football team in tonight’s NCHSAA 1A second-round state playoff game at top-seeded Eastern Randolph, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m.