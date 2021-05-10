Spring 2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls tennis team capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 8-5, 6-1 NWFAC; lost first round 2A state playoffs
Returning players: Kelly Chun, Katie Cozort, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Haley Lowman, Ashley Pac, Maddison Powell, Lainey Stinson, Regan Winkler
Other key players: Abby Humphries, Daisey Ibarra, Sarah Mull, Kayleigh Poteat, GiGi Smith, Bella Williams, Abby Woods
From the coach: “This will be a learning year for a lot of players. Having so many involved in other sports and the crossover, we are more behind than usual going into the season. What we lack in tennis experience, we hope to make up for with athleticism and just being competitive.” — Chris Cozort
Outlook: The returns of seeded players Haley Lowman, Katie Cozort, Regan Winkler, Kaitlyn Kincaid and Maddison Powell have the Lady Wildcats looking for another finish toward the top of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, in its final year, and a repeat 2A playoff berth.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 5-4, 2-4 NWC
Returning players: Katie Brockland, Ellie Deacon, Lee Kania, Christena Rhone, Sara Byrd Succop, Calissa Stubbs
Other key players: Morgan Cargill, Caden Rhodes, Hannah Throneburg, Lucy Yelton
From the coach: “We graduated our top player, but return several improved players, along with adding three freshmen to our team this year. I'm excited to see the progress we can make on the court this season.” — Amber Reddick
Outlook: Last season over-.500 record produced a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference coach of the year in Amber Reddick and a repeat Burke County doubles championship by Blaikley Crooks and Savannah Vandergriff. Those two players plus a couple other seniors are gone, but Reddick returns to lead a group that includes four seniors in Katie Brockland, Lee Kania, Calissa Stubbs Hannah Throneburg and a junior in Christena Rhone who are ready to compete this spring season.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 3-7, 3-4 NWFAC
Returning players: Raegan Edwards, Natalie Franklin, Kadira McClure, Nikita McClure, Hailey Snodgrass, Faith Webb, Danielle Wilson
Other key players: Grace Arrowood, Riley Berry, Emma Seidel, Christina Skelly
From the coach: Not available.
Outlook: All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player Kadira McClure and fellow returning players Raegan Edwards, Natalie Franklin, Nikita McClure, Hailey Snodgrass, Faith Webb and Danielle Wilson lead a Lady Panthers roster eyeing an advance up the league standings and toward .500 overall this spring. Volleyball standout Christina Skelly, fellow underclassmen Grace Arrowood and Riley Berry, and newcomer senior Emma Seidel also have been added to the fold for this season. The Lady Panthers already have a nonconference victory on the young season, winning at rival Freedom last week by a 7-2 margin. They are scheduled to travel to NWFAC opponent Foard this week for another important early matchup.