Spring 2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls tennis team capsules

Other key players: Morgan Cargill, Caden Rhodes, Hannah Throneburg, Lucy Yelton

From the coach: “We graduated our top player, but return several improved players, along with adding three freshmen to our team this year. I'm excited to see the progress we can make on the court this season.” — Amber Reddick

Outlook: Last season over-.500 record produced a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference coach of the year in Amber Reddick and a repeat Burke County doubles championship by Blaikley Crooks and Savannah Vandergriff. Those two players plus a couple other seniors are gone, but Reddick returns to lead a group that includes four seniors in Katie Brockland, Lee Kania, Calissa Stubbs Hannah Throneburg and a junior in Christena Rhone who are ready to compete this spring season.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 3-7, 3-4 NWFAC

Returning players: Raegan Edwards, Natalie Franklin, Kadira McClure, Nikita McClure, Hailey Snodgrass, Faith Webb, Danielle Wilson

Other key players: Grace Arrowood, Riley Berry, Emma Seidel, Christina Skelly

From the coach: Not available.