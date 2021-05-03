Spring 2021 Burke Co. H.S. wrestling preview capsules

Outlook: The Patriots will have their work cut out for them in the first season for new head coach Rick Smith as for the first time in several years, a state qualifier won’t be returning for FHS.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 26-13, 4-3 NWFAC 2A

Returning starters: Dilan Patton, Kaleb Spann, Edgar Tomas, Kegan Burris, Jerry Sarath, Danny Marshall, Kamden Stephens, Sheldon Jordan

Other key performers: Sarah Maillett, Luis Hernandez, Andrew Moseley, Chase Bingham, Alicia Mosby, Shane Marshall, Jesus Blas

From the coach: “Our team is young, but we have experience in the upper weights. I have made it a goal for us as a team to improve on our abilities and skills every day and, hopefully, that will translate to success on the wrestling mat.” — Jacob Kittrell

Outlook: The Panthers will have a mix of experience and youth in the first season for Jacob Kittrell as head coach. Kaleb Spann (45-6, third in 2A state 170 bracket) and Dilan Patton (57-7, NWFAC champion) are the returning state qualifiers.

NOTE: Draughn preview capsule not available.