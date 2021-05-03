Spring 2021 Burke Co. H.S. wrestling preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 4-11, 2-5 NWFAC 2A
Returning starters: Caleb Johnson-White, Elijah Hess
Other key performers: Not available.
From the coach: Not available.
Outlook: The Cavaliers are expected to return Johnson-White (27-9) and Hess (26-9) as returning NCHSAA 2A West Regional qualifiers in the last season of Northwestern Foothills 2A wrestling. The Cavs, along with the rest of the conference, will be chasing powerhouse Foard this spring.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 4-13, 1-5 NWC 3A/4A
Returning starters: Armando Tomas, Santos Martinez, Kevin Agustin-Hernandez, Kalvin Khang, Jeulenna Khang, Daniel Lopez, Isaac Searcy, Fredy Perez
Other key performers: Briar George, Hunter Smith, Andy Hernandez
From the coach: “I am very excited to be the new coach here at Freedom. The team is very young with no seniors, but they are working hard and are excited about finally being able to have wrestling season during this crazy year.” — Rick Smith
Outlook: The Patriots will have their work cut out for them in the first season for new head coach Rick Smith as for the first time in several years, a state qualifier won’t be returning for FHS.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 26-13, 4-3 NWFAC 2A
Returning starters: Dilan Patton, Kaleb Spann, Edgar Tomas, Kegan Burris, Jerry Sarath, Danny Marshall, Kamden Stephens, Sheldon Jordan
Other key performers: Sarah Maillett, Luis Hernandez, Andrew Moseley, Chase Bingham, Alicia Mosby, Shane Marshall, Jesus Blas
From the coach: “Our team is young, but we have experience in the upper weights. I have made it a goal for us as a team to improve on our abilities and skills every day and, hopefully, that will translate to success on the wrestling mat.” — Jacob Kittrell
Outlook: The Panthers will have a mix of experience and youth in the first season for Jacob Kittrell as head coach. Kaleb Spann (45-6, third in 2A state 170 bracket) and Dilan Patton (57-7, NWFAC champion) are the returning state qualifiers.
NOTE: Draughn preview capsule not available.