STATE/LOCAL BRIEFS: NCHSAA has meeting with state legislators

Any final bill would also have to clear the N.C. Senate and House before going to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

"Today was kind of what I see as the first step to some potential teamwork and working together to continue to work on the legislation," Johnson told HighSchoolOT. "I do think legislation will still move forward, but maybe having them at the table with us is a good step, and their willingness that they've expressed to us to work with us was a positive step."

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Burke, McDowell combine leagues

The Burke County Recreation Department announced Wednesday that for the first time, it will combine its youth football league with the McDowell County Recreation Department’s league.

The Burke league’s participation numbers were at a record-low in the spring, though that was to be expected amid the pandemic and with the season postponed from its normal fall slot by about six months.

The Burke Rec Department says signups, which are currently underway at community-based athletic foundations across the county, are “going great.” Registration cost is $40. Age cutoff is Aug. 31, and age divisions include pee wee (5-7), mighty mite (8-9) and midget (10-12).