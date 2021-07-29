STATE/LOCAL BRIEFS: NCHSAA has meeting with state legislators

RALEIGH — North Carolina High School Athletic Association leaders met with members of the state legislature on Wednesday in a closed-door session that appeared to be a productive first step, according to a report from HighSchoolOT.
However, the meeting ultimately may not change much as N.C. House Bill 91 moves forward.
The two sides met to discuss how to move forward with the bill in the works, a measure that would end the NCHSAA’s century-long role overseeing interscholastic sports. The Republican-authored bill would create a new North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission that in fall 2022 would enforce student eligibility rules set by the State Board of Education and adopt and enforce game rules and officiating and sportsmanship standards.
"It was a great meeting,” NCHSAA board of directors president Bobby Wilkins told HighSchoolOT. (Wilkins is also principal at Hendersonville High, which is a member of Patton’s new conference starting this fall.)
“We really appreciated the chance to get in there. I think we got a lot accomplished and I think everybody's in a better place now."
The NCHSAA provided no further comment.
Sen. Todd Johnson (R-Union) told HighSchoolOT he still believes the bill will proceed as planned. The bill advanced through two state senate committees last week, and the Senate Rules Committee would be the bill's last stop before reaching the chamber floor. That won't happen until next week at the earliest, because the Senate isn't holding recorded votes this week.
Any final bill would also have to clear the N.C. Senate and House before going to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
"Today was kind of what I see as the first step to some potential teamwork and working together to continue to work on the legislation," Johnson told HighSchoolOT. "I do think legislation will still move forward, but maybe having them at the table with us is a good step, and their willingness that they've expressed to us to work with us was a positive step."
YOUTH FOOTBALL
Burke, McDowell combine leagues
The Burke County Recreation Department announced Wednesday that for the first time, it will combine its youth football league with the McDowell County Recreation Department’s league.
The Burke league’s participation numbers were at a record-low in the spring, though that was to be expected amid the pandemic and with the season postponed from its normal fall slot by about six months.
The Burke Rec Department says signups, which are currently underway at community-based athletic foundations across the county, are “going great.” Registration cost is $40. Age cutoff is Aug. 31, and age divisions include pee wee (5-7), mighty mite (8-9) and midget (10-12).
For more details about the upcoming season, including where and how to sign up, call 828-764-9090.
YOUTH GOLF
Mace makes cut at Carolina Jr Boys
Rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace made the cut at the Carolinas Golf Association’s 72nd Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship at Treyburn Country Club in Durham on Wednesday after shooting a second-round 76.
Mace (1-over par) shot a first-round 69 on Tuesday and entered Thursday’s late final round of the 54-hole, stroke-play event in a 19th-place tie.
Burke County’s only other participant in the event, Alex Bock, missed the cut after matching rounds of 82. Only the top 60 golfers and ties qualified for round three.
Collin Adams of Charlotte surged into the lead with a 67 on day two and was 8-under overall.
YOUTH TRACK
Byrd 2nd in decathlon at Jr. Olympics
Rising East Burke High sophomore KJ Byrd won two events Wednesday in the 15-16 boys decathlon at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Nationals at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., placing second overall in the event.
Byrd won the pole vault (4.25 meters) and javelin (43.53 meters), placed third in the 110 hurdles (16.65) and discus (27.05 meters) and was sixth in the 1500 meters (5:01.76).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.